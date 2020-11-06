Google Maps Back To The Future Street View Car

Back in 2015, Google had a special easter egg in Google Maps to display a street view car icon using the car from the movie Back To The Future. Here is a high resolution version photo of that car.

Google shared it on Twitter back then. It was the Pegman easter egg back then.

Don't get me wrong, Google loves its Back To The Future. Christopher Lloyd has Google Glass and Google has a conference room named Back To The Future.

