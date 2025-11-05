Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews continue to shift click-through rates down, which is not a good thing. Google is testing a new version of AI Mode. Google Merchant Center promotion section added a top performing products option. Google is testing review summary box updates. Google AI Mode added three new agentic capabilities.

How GA4 records traffic from Perplexity Comet and ChatGPT Atlas, MarTech

Google's Search Live could soon stop listening when you want it to, Android Authority

