Daily Search Forum Recap: November 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google November 2023 core update is now rolling out, only two weeks after the October core update finished rolling out. Google said a Reviews update will roll out next week, and that will be the last time they announce a reviews update. Google made changes to how it pays out AdSense publishers, which is a big concern. Google AdSense launched a new ad review center. Google Ads Editor 2.5 is now available. Changing a word on a page won't help you with the site-wide helpful content update. Plus, I recapped this insane week in my video recap; please watch it.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google November 2023 Core Update Rolling Out
Only two weeks after the October 2023 core update finished rolling out, we have a new core update rolling out - the November 2023 core update. This is a different update to the core update, Google said "We have different systems that are considered core to our ranking process; this month's core update involves an improvement to a different core system than last month."
- New Google Reviews Update Coming Next Week; It Will Be The Last Confirmed Reviews Update
Google announced a new reviews update is going to roll out sometime next week and this new update will make the reviews update more real time. Thus Google will stop giving periodic notifications of improvements to its reviews system going forward.
- Google's Helpful Content Update Is Sitewide; A Single Character Change Won't Help You
As a reminder, the Google helpful content system/update is a sitewide algorithm. It looks at your site as a whole when applying its ranking system to the Google Search results. So changing a character on one page of your site, won't do anything to help you recover from this Google ranking algorithm.
- Google AdSense Payment Revenue Share Structure To Change & Impression Payments Coming
Google has big AdSense news, which it says won't result in a change to how much publishers get paid. Google said it is changing its AdSense revenue-share structure and will also pay per impression and not per click. But again, Google says this won't change how publishers get paid.
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.5 Is Now Out
Google has released version 2.5 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes 17 weeks since version 2.4 was released in Jul 2023. The new version gains campaign level broad match, search themes, DSAs to PMax and much more.
- Google AdSense Launches New Ad Review Center
Google has announced it launched a new Ad review center for AdSense, Ad Manager, and AdMob. The new Ad review center should make it easier for you to approve ads, Google explained.
- Google Android Rusty Sculpture Car
Here is another sculpture object art thing at the Google office. This looks like some sort of car sculpture for rusty Android robots. I found this on Instagram.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update, Bug With Discover, Last Reviews Update, Mobile-First Indexing Done, Internet Ruined, SEO, Local, Ads & AI
This was a fun week, being that you all ruined the internet. First up Google shocked us with a new core update...
Other Great Search Threads:
- "Ask not what you should do for Google Search. Ask what you should do for your audience." What is this? Well, I've spoken with & enjoyed getting feedback from creators in person and through social over the past two weeks., Google SearchLiaison on X
- I don't think it matters as long as the destination is noindexed or rel=canonical'ed. At most, the nofollow has extra maintenance overhead (in your code), which might be an argument., John Mueller on X
- Product update: Some users have reported difficulties filtering subproperties. This issue has been resolved and no action is needed if you were impacted. Check out the details!, Google Analytics on X
- Search Console regularly checks the verification. If the verification element can't be accessed / found, it'll unverify the site. If you're seeing this often, it might be that your, John Mueller on X
- You all have collected a lot of experience over the years, and while the details change, there's a lot of value in seeing other ways of looking at problems. Also, sometimes it's helpful to hear that your site sucks, and it would be better to start over, o, John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Yelp’s 12% rise in ad revenue drives record-breaking profit
- Revenue, customer growth returns Semrush to profitability in Q3
- Google November 2023 core update released
- 5 ways Google and YouTube advertisers can protect their brands
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Google AdSense unveils major changes to how it pays publishers
- Alternative facts? Google denies rushing out Bard at trial
- SEO meta-skills: How research on goal setting can make you a better SEO
- How to optimize your product feeds with ChatGPT and FeedGen
- Hosting third-party content: What Google says vs. the reality
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to use real-time analytics, Wix SEO Hub
Industry & Business
- AI companies agree to government tests on their technology to assess national security risks, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google ends agreement with lead developer of four California campuses, CNBC
- Google Judge Homes In On Browsers And General Queries, Law360
- Google, Lendlease Scrap $15 Billion Real-Estate Development in Silicon Valley, Wall Street Journal
- Google uses public safety argument to deflect competition criticisms, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Writing Guide: Content Types, Best Practices, & Top Metrics, Semrush
- Copywriting vs. Content Writing: Unveiling the Key Differences, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Google and Apple Maps Privacy: The secret to hiding your home, CyberGuy
- How to Ask for Google Reviews: 6 Tips & Examples, Semrush
- US tourists attacked as Google Maps directs them to notorious route, Daily Maverick
Mobile & Voice
- Apple called Android a "massive tracking device" in an internal presentation, Android Authority
- Apple calls Android a 'massive tracking device', 9t
- Apple CEO Tim Cook calls AI a fundamental technology, AppleInsider
SEO
- How Can I Find Long-Tail Keywords and Why Are They Valuable?, BruceClay
- Three ways to improve your content, Google Search Central YouTube
- 8 On-Page SEO Factors You Can't Ignore, ahre
- WordPress 6.4: A sneak peek at what's coming up, Yoast
PPC
- A Guide to Quality Score: What It Is & How to Improve It, Semrush
- Become a Microsoft Advertising Celebrated Partner for 2023, Microsoft Advertising
- What Small Businesses Need to Know About Google Ads, Group Twenty Seven
Search Features
Other Search
- Chrome not proceeding with Web Integrity API deemed by many to be DRM, 9to5Google
- How Microsoft’s AI is making a mess of the news, CNN Business
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.