Google AdSense Launches New Ad Review Center

Google has announced it launched a new Ad review center for AdSense, Ad Manager, and AdMob. The new Ad review center should make it easier for you to approve ads, Google explained.

This is an illustration Google provided:

Here is what is new:

Larger area to view ads : Google improved the layout to maximize the area you have for viewing ads.

: Google improved the layout to maximize the area you have for viewing ads. New, easy-to-use filters : Google added new filters to make it quicker and easier to select statuses like "Allowed" and "Blocked".

: Google added new filters to make it quicker and easier to select statuses like "Allowed" and "Blocked". Bulk actions are easier : Google added a prominent Select all button so it's now easier to take actions on pages of ads.

: Google added a prominent button so it's now easier to take actions on pages of ads. Image search is easier to use : Google has given Search by image a more prominent button, improved the search results, and we now show image search requirements in the image selection dialog.

: Google has given a more prominent button, improved the search results, and we now show image search requirements in the image selection dialog. Improved detail view: Google has updated the detail view by adding an expandable "Ad info" area with more metadata and a new "Related ads" tab to make it quicker to find related ads.

Here are the functions map:

Filters. Narrow your search by status, reviewed or product. You can review, then allow or block ads as necessary. Filter or search. Search for specific ads by text or use additional filters such as ad network, ad type, etc., to find ads. Search by image. Find and block an ad from its image by uploading a single PNG file under 3 MB. Learn more about image search. Select all. Make bulk changes like "Block", "block and report", or "mark as reviewed" to all ads on the current page. Sort by. Choose how ads are sorted. Ad viewing area. Review pages of ads at a time. Use the controls at the bottom to choose how many ads you want per page, and to move between pages. View ad details. Click an ad to view ad details such as image/format creatives, metadata, metrics, related ads, and more. Learn more about reviewing ads in the detail view. Block an ad. If you see an ad you don’t like, you can quickly block it. More actions. Take additional actions such as blocking and reporting an ad or finding similar ads, etc.

There are more details in this help document on thisnew Ad review center.

Forum discussion at X.