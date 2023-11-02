Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had a bug with its last core update causing some sites to see declines in Discover traffic for most of the month of October. The Verge trashed SEOs and Google Search but was it fair? Google Business Profiles added a small business attribute and new parking attributes. Google Search is testing green deal labels. Google added more details to retailer knowledge panels. Google also updated its video structured data to say add timezones.

