Daily Search Forum Recap: November 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google had a bug with its last core update causing some sites to see declines in Discover traffic for most of the month of October. The Verge trashed SEOs and Google Search but was it fair? Google Business Profiles added a small business attribute and new parking attributes. Google Search is testing green deal labels. Google added more details to retailer knowledge panels. Google also updated its video structured data to say add timezones.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Core Update Bug Resulted In Discover Traffic Issues - Now Fixed
Last night, Google confirmed a bug with the Google October 2023 core update that impacted Discover traffic for "some sites." The bug was started on October 5th and lasted through October 31st.
- No, SEOs & Google Didn't Ruin The Internet & Nor Is The Internet Ruined
The SEO community was in a buzz yesterday when The Verge published an entertaining, detailed, and long piece titled Did SEO experts ruin the Internet or did Google? The short answer is no, SEOs didn't ruin the Internet, Google did not ruin the Internet, and the Internet is not ruined.
- Google Business Profiles Adds Small Business Attribute
Google added a new business attribute for small businesses to showcase they are small. You can add it under your Google Business Profile, where you edit your listing and select your attributes.
- Google Business Profiles Adds Detailed Parking Attributes
Google Business Profiles has added a huge list of detailed parking attributes you can add to your business. I am not sure if this is fully rolled out to all businesses but you may be able to see it when you edit your business profile.
- Google Will Add More Details To Retailers Knowledge Panels
Google will soon be adding more details to the knowledge panels that show up for "certain retailer searches," the company announced. Soon Google will show current deals, shipping and return policies, customer service information and ratings and reviews on those knowledge panels.
- Google Video Structured Data Docs Now Recommend Time & Timezone Inclusion
Google had made some small adjustments to its video structured data documentation to recommend that you nclude time and timezone information in video structured data. Google has recently been stressing time as an important element in crawling and other structured data components.
- Google Search Deals Section With Green Discount Labels
Google is testing showing really bold green labels on products within the product grid section. I personally see more muted white labels but Khushal Bherwani saw bold green labels.
- Google For Education Gold Medal
Here are some photos from the Google Brazil office from the Google for Education Champions event of the gold medals they gave out to the attendees. I embedded more photos I found on Instagram as well.
