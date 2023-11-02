Google Business Profiles Adds Detailed Parking Attributes

Nov 2, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Parking Lot Office Google Logo

Google Business Profiles has added a huge list of detailed parking attributes you can add to your business. I am not sure if this is fully rolled out to all businesses but you may be able to see it when you edit your business profile.

The list of attributes include:

  • Free parking garage
  • Free parking lot
  • Free street parking
  • Paid parking garage
  • Paid parking lot
  • Paid street parking
  • Valet parking

Here is a screenshot provided by Claudia Tomina on X:

Google Business Profile Parking Attributes

Have you seen these before? I think I've seen some of these but not a huge list of several options.

Forum discussion at X.

