Google Business Profiles Adds Detailed Parking Attributes

Google Business Profiles has added a huge list of detailed parking attributes you can add to your business. I am not sure if this is fully rolled out to all businesses but you may be able to see it when you edit your business profile.
The list of attributes include:
- Free parking garage
- Free parking lot
- Free street parking
- Paid parking garage
- Paid parking lot
- Paid street parking
- Valet parking
Here is a screenshot provided by Claudia Tomina on X:
Have you seen these before? I think I've seen some of these but not a huge list of several options.
