Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2021

October 26th may have been another Google search ranking algorithm update - one maybe on the smaller side in terms of its reach. A number of respected American journalists have been vocal about the degrading of the quality of the Google search results. Google and Microsoft published earnings, both saw 40% or higher increases in ad revenues. Google said it does not keep track of the order of your links. Finally, as a reminder, the new continuous scroll on mobile search does not directly impact your Search Console data - page two is still page two.

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 26th

There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on the smaller side on or around October 26th. There was both some limited chatter on that day, limited in that is was more than the norm but less than a huge update. And many of the tools showed elevated volatility on or around October 26th.

A few respected American Journalists the other day asked on Twitter if you are noticing Google Search get "significantly worse" than it was previous years. Journalists such as Jesse Eisinger, Chris Hayes and Herb Greenberg all chimed in about this topic and Danny Sullivan, a former journalist who now works at Google, took notice.

Google and Microsoft both released earnings statements last night and both were impressive. Alphabet reports Q3 revenue of $65.1B, up 41% year over year with net income of $18.9B, which was up from $11.2B year over year. Microsoft reports Q1 revenue of $45.3B, up 22% year over year with net income of $20.5B, which is up 48% year over year.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "I don't think we keep track of order of links on a page." I found that interesting in that Google does treat links to the same destination with different anchor text differently. Although, it is hard to know exactly what John means by "keep track of."

As you know, Google is rolling out continuous scroll on mobile search. To be honest, in my original reporting on this topic, I covered both the image of Search Console and Google Ads reporting - saying there is no direct impact outside of how user behavior may change. But it seems some are still asking about how this change impacts the performance reports in Search Console.

Here is an interesting photo of a Google branded smart car, one of those tiny smart cars you can drive around. This one has the super G logo as the car logo, with the Google license plate and Google

Google News Showcase is launching in Canada, Google Blog

