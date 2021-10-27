Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
October 26th may have been another Google search ranking algorithm update - one maybe on the smaller side in terms of its reach. A number of respected American journalists have been vocal about the degrading of the quality of the Google search results. Google and Microsoft published earnings, both saw 40% or higher increases in ad revenues. Google said it does not keep track of the order of your links. Finally, as a reminder, the new continuous scroll on mobile search does not directly impact your Search Console data - page two is still page two.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 26th
There may have been a Google search ranking algorithm update on the smaller side on or around October 26th. There was both some limited chatter on that day, limited in that is was more than the norm but less than a huge update. And many of the tools showed elevated volatility on or around October 26th.
- Respected American Journalists Ask If Google Search Is Now Significantly Worse
A few respected American Journalists the other day asked on Twitter if you are noticing Google Search get "significantly worse" than it was previous years. Journalists such as Jesse Eisinger, Chris Hayes and Herb Greenberg all chimed in about this topic and Danny Sullivan, a former journalist who now works at Google, took notice.
- Google Ads Earnings & Microsoft Bing Ads Earnings Both Up Over 40%
Google and Microsoft both released earnings statements last night and both were impressive. Alphabet reports Q3 revenue of $65.1B, up 41% year over year with net income of $18.9B, which was up from $11.2B year over year. Microsoft reports Q1 revenue of $45.3B, up 22% year over year with net income of $20.5B, which is up 48% year over year.
- Google: We Do Not Keep Track Of Order Of Links On A Page
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "I don't think we keep track of order of links on a page." I found that interesting in that Google does treat links to the same destination with different anchor text differently. Although, it is hard to know exactly what John means by "keep track of."
- Google Continuous Scroll Does Has No Impact Search Console Reports
As you know, Google is rolling out continuous scroll on mobile search. To be honest, in my original reporting on this topic, I covered both the image of Search Console and Google Ads reporting - saying there is no direct impact outside of how user behavior may change. But it seems some are still asking about how this change impacts the performance reports in Search Console.
- Google Branded Smart Car
Here is an interesting photo of a Google branded smart car, one of those tiny smart cars you can drive around. This one has the super G logo as the car logo, with the Google license plate and Google
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Indexing Date Archives, WebmasterWorld
- Hi Kirk, Sorry for the slow response here. If you’re planning to continue listing existing products, we recommend uploading a new feed with that similar product data before deleting the old feed. That way the offer essen, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Hi there! We’re moving from @UKBing to @Bing from November 2021. Join us on @Bing to stay up-to-date on the latest Microsoft Bing news, activities and campaigns. We’ll see you there: https://t.co/pHqosqUfwz https://t.co/BWbPS, Bing UK on Twitter
- AFAIK that snippet-text is from videos embedded on the page. If you wrap it with data-nosnippet, I believe you can remove that. Independently, changing on-page date mentions & date structured data for bigger cha, John Mueller on Twitter
- How to de-index specific .pdf files?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Cloud Data Analytics - Summary of launches, announcements and customer stories from Next, Google Cloud Blog
- How to Create Scheduled Emails in Google Analytics: A Step-By-Step Guide, Databox Blog
- Report: Data Capabilities Encouraging More Marketers to Switch Tools, KoMarketing
- What Makes a Good Micro Conversion, Portent
Industry & Business
- Alphabet reports Q3 revenue of $65.1B, up 41% YoY, net income of $18.9B, up from $11.2B YoY, Google Cloud revenue of $5B, up from $3.4B YoY (Alphabet), Techmeme
- Google wins more tax breaks for two new data centers in The Dalles, Oregon Live.
- Microsoft reports Q1 revenue of $45.3B, up 22% YoY, net income of $20.5B, up 48% YoY, Azure revenue up 50% YoY, and LinkedIn revenue up 42% YoY (Steve Clarke/Microsoft), Techmeme
- Whatever Happened To The Google Of 2001?, MediaPost
- Google antitrust boogeyman is lurking in the wings, Reuters
- Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- The Link Building Tactic You’re Not Using: Shallow Links, Search Engine Journal
- Why you should care about link building to deeper pages on your ecommerce website, Builtvisible
Local & Maps
- 11 Local Marketing Campaigns You Need to Try Now, Semrush
- Apple News adds local coverage for three more US cities, AppleInsider
- The Google Guarantee Guide to Local Services Ads (LSAs), DAGMAR
Mobile & Voice
- Apple's Watch and iPhone hold clues to its future AR glasses, Fast Company
- Pixel 6 introduces advanced 'Assistant voice typing' in Gboard, 9to5Google
- Speech recognition firm Speechmatics beat tech giants at reducing bias, CNBC
SEO
- 5 Simple Steps For On-Page SEO Optimization, OnCrawl
- The Top SEO Software Tools Our Experts Use Every Day, BruceClay
- Nerdwallet to go public - The $5bn SEO Project, SISTRIX
PPC
- 11 Legit Scary PPC Stats You Need to Know (+Survival Tips), WordStream
- Customers accepting Apple's anti-tracking having 'modest' affect on Google, Appleinsider
Search Features
- Google News Showcase is launching in Canada, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.