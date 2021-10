Here is an interesting photo of a Google branded smart car, one of those tiny smart cars you can drive around. This one has the super G logo as the car logo, with the Google license plate and Googlers sitting on it.

This was shared on Instagram recently and they wrote "the Google Girls, back at it."

Is the whole car there?

