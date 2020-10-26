Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Vlog #91: Mike Blumenthal Importance Of Review Attributes & Content Generation (Part Two)

In part two (see part one here) with Mike Blumenthal we started off talking about reviews and review attributes. He doesn't believe SEOs understand how important reviews are. It is not just about getting more good reviews...

In part two (see part one here) with Mike Blumenthal we started off talking about reviews and review attributes. He doesn't believe SEOs understand how important reviews are. It is not just about getting more good reviews... Google: There Is No Optimal Number Of Links On A Page

In continuation of Google saying they have a stupid high limit on the number of links it can extract from a page, Google is also saying there is no optimal number of links you should have on a page. Google's John Mueller was asked about it and he responded on Twitter saying "there is no optimal number of links on a page."

In continuation of Google saying they have a stupid high limit on the number of links it can extract from a page, Google is also saying there is no optimal number of links you should have on a page. Google's John Mueller was asked about it and he responded on Twitter saying "there is no optimal number of links on a page." Google Package Tracking API Now Only Accepts POST Requests

POST requests make sense for packing tracking, you know, because of definition of postal. Okay bad joke but it is true, Google's package tracking API is now only accepting POST requests. Google updated its documentation to say "Google Package Tracking makes real-time calls (POST requests only) to a RESTful JSON API to retrieve package tracking information."

POST requests make sense for packing tracking, you know, because of definition of postal. Okay bad joke but it is true, Google's package tracking API is now only accepting POST requests. Google updated its documentation to say "Google Package Tracking makes real-time calls (POST requests only) to a RESTful JSON API to retrieve package tracking information." Google Local Wait Times Seems Fixed

A couple of weeks ago we reported how the wait times that Google displayed in the local and maps results for restaurants were wrong. It showed long wait times for places that had zero wait time. Now, it seems to be resolved.

A couple of weeks ago we reported how the wait times that Google displayed in the local and maps results for restaurants were wrong. It showed long wait times for places that had zero wait time. Now, it seems to be resolved. Google Easter Egg For Brazilian Soccer Star Pele

If you search for [pele], the name of one of the best soccer players in history, in Google Search and scroll to the footer, you will see a new Google Easter Egg. The pagination feature turned into a soccer ball and goal and green and yellow colored letters.

If you search for [pele], the name of one of the best soccer players in history, in Google Search and scroll to the footer, you will see a new Google Easter Egg. The pagination feature turned into a soccer ball and goal and green and yellow colored letters. Google Wall Line Art

Here is more work being done at the Google New York City office. The other day we saw some hallways getting mural art and now I see some spots getting line art, I guess or maybe it is lines to be fil

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant speakers can receive phone calls too, 9to5Google

SEO

PPC

Search Features