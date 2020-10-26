Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #91: Mike Blumenthal Importance Of Review Attributes & Content Generation (Part Two)
In part two (see part one here) with Mike Blumenthal we started off talking about reviews and review attributes. He doesn't believe SEOs understand how important reviews are. It is not just about getting more good reviews...
- Google: There Is No Optimal Number Of Links On A Page
In continuation of Google saying they have a stupid high limit on the number of links it can extract from a page, Google is also saying there is no optimal number of links you should have on a page. Google's John Mueller was asked about it and he responded on Twitter saying "there is no optimal number of links on a page."
- Google Package Tracking API Now Only Accepts POST Requests
POST requests make sense for packing tracking, you know, because of definition of postal. Okay bad joke but it is true, Google's package tracking API is now only accepting POST requests. Google updated its documentation to say "Google Package Tracking makes real-time calls (POST requests only) to a RESTful JSON API to retrieve package tracking information."
- Google Local Wait Times Seems Fixed
A couple of weeks ago we reported how the wait times that Google displayed in the local and maps results for restaurants were wrong. It showed long wait times for places that had zero wait time. Now, it seems to be resolved.
- Google Easter Egg For Brazilian Soccer Star Pele
If you search for [pele], the name of one of the best soccer players in history, in Google Search and scroll to the footer, you will see a new Google Easter Egg. The pagination feature turned into a soccer ball and goal and green and yellow colored letters.
- Google Wall Line Art
Here is more work being done at the Google New York City office. The other day we saw some hallways getting mural art and now I see some spots getting line art
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If you're seeing your site's content copied, you'd probably want to look into the DMCA process. The issue from early October is resolved, so if you're currently seeing problems with your site, the, John Mueller on Twitter
- We upload a new version to reset the expiration date, and keep doing that until it's necessary., Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Women In Tech SEO founder Areej AbuAli wins Search Engine Land Award for Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Search Marketing by @ginnymarvin https://t.co/eaAA7OaNOQ https://t.co/IMOxYffo41, Search Engine Land on Twitter
- The obsession with Page Speed, WebmasterWorld
- WordPress Forces Plugin Update Over Serious Vulnerability, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 7 life lessons on leadership during COVID and beyond
- Marsbot is Foursquare for AirPods
- Google Ads turns 20: The most important trends and changes of the past 5 years
- Women In Tech SEO founder Areej AbuAli wins Search Engine Land Award for Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Search Marketing
- Forecasting paid search spend and revenue
- With an eye toward deal-seekers, Google releases promotions, pricing updates for both advertisers and users this holiday season
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- A step change for Google Analytics, ekino
- Blending Data using Google Analytics and other sources in Data Studio, Alex Genovese
Industry & Business
- Apple, Google and a Deal That Controls the Internet, New York Times
- Apple’s Booming Services Business Could Be Hit in Google Antitrust Battle, Wall Street Journal
Local & Maps
- Google Maps 5.55 for iPhone and CarPlay Is Now Available for Download, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps Adds New Features for Ridesharing and Delivery Services, Digital Information World
- Google My Business Posts: Your Unexpected Holiday Hero, Street Fight
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 8 SEO Automation Tools for Real Efficiency, SEM Rush
- Core Web Vitals: Publishers Set to Be Hit by Google Update, Impression
- HTTPS Is Table Stakes for SEO in 2020, Moz
PPC
- Google Chrome tests shopping ads on new tab page, 9to5Google
- Webcasts: Get ready for the holidays, Microsoft Advertising
- Virtual Bootcamp Series – Next Sessions, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features