Google: There Is No Optimal Number Of Links On A Page

In continuation of Google saying they have a stupid high limit on the number of links it can extract from a page, Google is also saying there is no optimal number of links you should have on a page. Google's John Mueller was asked about it and he responded on Twitter saying "there is no optimal number of links on a page."

Here are those tweets where John said this:

There is no optimal number of links on a page. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) October 23, 2020

True, I don't think Google has a specific number of links they want to see on a page.

