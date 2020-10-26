Google: There Is No Optimal Number Of Links On A Page

Oct 26, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

In continuation of Google saying they have a stupid high limit on the number of links it can extract from a page, Google is also saying there is no optimal number of links you should have on a page. Google's John Mueller was asked about it and he responded on Twitter saying "there is no optimal number of links on a page."

Here are those tweets where John said this:

True, I don't think Google has a specific number of links they want to see on a page.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Package Tracking API Now Only Accepts POST Requests
 
blog comments powered by Disqus