Google Easter Egg For Brazilian Soccer Star Pele

Oct 26, 2020
If you search for [pele], the name of one of the best soccer players in history, in Google Search and scroll to the footer, you will see a new Google Easter Egg. The pagination feature turned into a soccer ball and goal and green and yellow colored letters.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google posted about this on its Twitter account on Friday and said "Today is a legend's 80th birthday. Before the weekend kicks off, we're searching for a gooooooooooal."

Pretty cool to see this done for someone still living.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

