Daily Search Forum Recap: October 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said when it comes to trust, it is not just about the links pointing to your site. Google also said it does not hard code YMYL categories into its algorithm. Google does not classify sites based on the technology platform or infrastructure it uses. Google Ads has a Python script named 3 Strike Bowling to help you with the three strikes and you're out policy. Microsoft Advertising partnered with Shopify and Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce. And I released part two of the vlog with Miriam Schwab.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: We Don't Classify Sites By Technology Platform Or Infrastructure
Google's John Mueller said that the search engine does not classify the type of site you are based on the technology platform or infrastructure it uses. So if you use WordPress for your site, it doesn't mean Google will say your site is a blog. If you use WooCommerce, Google won't automatically say your site is e-commerce related.
- Google: Trust Is Not A Matter Of Just Links Pointing To A Site
Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to Google trusting a website, "when it comes to trust it's definitely not a matter of just links that are pointing at a website." He first said that trust is not something Google has a score for.
- Microsoft Advertising Partners With Shopify & Google Ads Partners With BigCommerce
Google and Microsoft announced new partnership deals on the ad side. Microsoft Advertising now partnered with Shopify to integrate your products on your Shopify with your ads on Bing Search. Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce to list your products for free on Google, create ad campaigns and review performance metrics directly in their BigCommerce store.
- Google: We Don't Hard Code YMYL Categories Into Our Algorithm
Google's John Mueller was asked if energy supply types of websites would fall into the YMYL, your money - your life, category and thus have to hold to a higher standard for E-A-T concepts. John said, he doesn't have an "absolute answer" because Google does not have categories "hard-coded in the algorithms."
- Google Ads 3 Strike Bowling Automation For Removing Violating Ads
Google, the other week, announced a new simple Python script that lets advertisers with many keywords and ads simplify the tracking and removal of ad violations that might lead to more serious penalties with Google's three strikes and you're out policy.
- Vlog #143: Miriam Schwab On The Startup World
In part two (part one over here) with Miriam Schwab is the co-founder and CEO of Strattic, a static hosting and publishing platform for WordPress...
- NYC Googlers Working From Balcony
Here is a photo from Kekai Shi's first day back at the Google New York City office and she snapped some photos, this one is of Googlers working on the balcony. If you scroll through the embeds below,
Other Great Search Threads:
- Fascinating. It looks like we added https for images & video namespaces a few years ago, but not for news. XML namespaces are just identifiers, so it's not a security thing, but seems like it would be good, John Mueller on Twitter
- Potentially -- mobile friendliness is a factor in the page experience ranking change. Criticality depends on whether these are rare/occasional URLs falling out (doesn't matter, fixes itself), or if most of the, John Mueller on Twitter
- Got an in-app GMB survey today. Kind of surprising that they don't have an option for "To respond to customer reviews" (that's what I was doing). https://t.co/9jl5V63OQ1, Darren Shaw on Twitter
- The "correct" answer can be subjective; just because you don't like an answer doesn't make it wrong :) (& maybe there's no definite answer). It seems like the thread is still pretty new, so it's probably wo, John Mueller on Twitter
- Amazonbot, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 4 ways marketers can turn innovation into action
- Google throttled AMP page speeds, created format to hamper header bidding, antitrust complaint claims
- Navigating Google’s title changes: The rollout, what’s happening now and what you can do about it
- New retail integrations from Microsoft and Google in time for the holidays; Friday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Do A/B Split Testing in WordPress using Google Optimize, WordPress Design and Development
Industry & Business
- Google said it had successfully ‘slowed down’ European privacy rules, according to lawsuit., New York Times
- Google sought fellow tech giants' help in stalling kids' privacy protections, states allege, POLITICO
- Google’s Sundar Pichai: Excerpts From a Conversation at the WSJ’s Tech Live Conference, Wall Street Journal
- Google Acquired Navigator.com, Domain Investing
- Opinion: Google’s vision of reaching the next billion users conflicts with its beta approach, Chrome Unboxed
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Implement a Project Management Workflow for a Link Building Team, BuzzStream
- 10 Actionable B2B Content Marketing Insights From New Research, Online Marketing Blog
- How To Set Up a Publishing Process That Gets Content Into the Game, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- How Many Leads Does Google My Business (GMB) Drive?, Sterling Sky Inc
- Why the Google Maps and Waze Speed Is Different from the One on the Dashboard, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Amazon's Alexa Collects More of Your Data Than Any Other Smart Assistant, PC Magazine
- British Government Report Recommends Protecting Radio Industry From American Smart Speakers and Voice Assistants, Voicebot
SEO
- Python Script: Automatically Cluster Keywords in Bulk for Actionable Insights - Professional SEO Consultants, Search Solved
- The Impact of the Great Resignation on the SEO Industry, and the Key to Retention, AdamSEO
- Building Your Own Web Vitals Dashboard, Outbrain
PPC
Search Features
- Machine-Learned Disambiguation of Searcher Action Data, Go Fish Digital
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.