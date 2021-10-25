Daily Search Forum Recap: October 25, 2021

Oct 25, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said when it comes to trust, it is not just about the links pointing to your site. Google also said it does not hard code YMYL categories into its algorithm. Google does not classify sites based on the technology platform or infrastructure it uses. Google Ads has a Python script named 3 Strike Bowling to help you with the three strikes and you're out policy. Microsoft Advertising partnered with Shopify and Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce. And I released part two of the vlog with Miriam Schwab.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Don't Classify Sites By Technology Platform Or Infrastructure
    Google's John Mueller said that the search engine does not classify the type of site you are based on the technology platform or infrastructure it uses. So if you use WordPress for your site, it doesn't mean Google will say your site is a blog. If you use WooCommerce, Google won't automatically say your site is e-commerce related.
  • Google: Trust Is Not A Matter Of Just Links Pointing To A Site
    Google's John Mueller said that when it comes to Google trusting a website, "when it comes to trust it's definitely not a matter of just links that are pointing at a website." He first said that trust is not something Google has a score for.
  • Microsoft Advertising Partners With Shopify & Google Ads Partners With BigCommerce
    Google and Microsoft announced new partnership deals on the ad side. Microsoft Advertising now partnered with Shopify to integrate your products on your Shopify with your ads on Bing Search. Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce to list your products for free on Google, create ad campaigns and review performance metrics directly in their BigCommerce store.
  • Google: We Don't Hard Code YMYL Categories Into Our Algorithm
    Google's John Mueller was asked if energy supply types of websites would fall into the YMYL, your money - your life, category and thus have to hold to a higher standard for E-A-T concepts. John said, he doesn't have an "absolute answer" because Google does not have categories "hard-coded in the algorithms."
  • Google Ads 3 Strike Bowling Automation For Removing Violating Ads
    Google, the other week, announced a new simple Python script that lets advertisers with many keywords and ads simplify the tracking and removal of ad violations that might lead to more serious penalties with Google's three strikes and you're out policy.
  • Vlog #143: Miriam Schwab On The Startup World
    In part two (part one over here) with Miriam Schwab is the co-founder and CEO of Strattic, a static hosting and publishing platform for WordPress...
  • NYC Googlers Working From Balcony
    Here is a photo from Kekai Shi's first day back at the Google New York City office and she snapped some photos, this one is of Googlers working on the balcony. If you scroll through the embeds below,

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #143: Miriam Schwab On The Startup World
 
blog comments powered by Disqus