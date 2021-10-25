Daily Search Forum Recap: October 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said when it comes to trust, it is not just about the links pointing to your site. Google also said it does not hard code YMYL categories into its algorithm. Google does not classify sites based on the technology platform or infrastructure it uses. Google Ads has a Python script named 3 Strike Bowling to help you with the three strikes and you're out policy. Microsoft Advertising partnered with Shopify and Google Ads partnered with BigCommerce. And I released part two of the vlog with Miriam Schwab.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Do A/B Split Testing in WordPress using Google Optimize, WordPress Design and Development

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Machine-Learned Disambiguation of Searcher Action Data, Go Fish Digital

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.