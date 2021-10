Here is a photo from Kekai Shi's first day back at the Google New York City office and she snapped some photos, this one is of Googlers working on the balcony. If you scroll through the embeds below, you can see the NYC skyline view both during the day and the night.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.