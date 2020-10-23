Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Passage Indexing, Indexing Issues Resolved, Core Update Status & DOJ Sues Google
It has been an interesting week at Google, from being sued by the Department of Justice for anticompetitive practices to passage indexing questions and clarity. I first talked about how Google's new Passage Indexing is really Passage Ranking...
- Google Ads, I Mean, AdWords Turns 20 Years Old
As I tweeted this morning, we have a special design theme up on this site for the 20th birthday of Google Ads - AdWords. Google Ads posted a #20stories20years tweet to celebrate the birthday and share some stories.
- Google: Translating Content, Don't Forget To Translate Title Tags
Danny Sullivan from Google issued a PSA yesterday afternoon saying that if you translate your content on your web pages, do not forget to also translate the title tags as well. In addition, do not forge to translate the meta tags, structured data and other parameters.
- GoogleBot To Help Chrome Detect & Block Abusive Notifications
Google announced on the Chrome blog that it will be adding an additional security feature to reduce notification content and is triggered by sites that have a history of sending messages containing abusive content. GoogleBot will be helping Chrome with this effort by occasionally subscribing to website push notifications if the push permission is requested.
- Live: Google Maps Square Pins For Ads
In June we reported that Google will be launching new map pins for advertisers. These pins are squares and they are called "promoted pins." Andy Simpson spotted one in the wild but supposedly they have been live prior, I just have not seen them.
- Google Adds Shopping Features For Advertisers & Searchers
Google has added a bunch of features to Google Ads and Shopping right before the holiday shopping season. Features like price tracking, price comparison and other features around shoppings getting a good price on what they want to buy. Plus, features for advertisers to highlight promotions, sales and insights.
- Google Kirkland, Seattle Rainbow
Here is a rainbow over the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. This was posted on Instagram a day or so ago. Rainbows are colorful and we've seen many at several of the Google offices over the years
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Today is the 20th birthday of the launch of Google Ads (formerly AdWords) - we have a special theme at https://t.co/05SyOtLMkv @seroundtable https://t.co/Pt5uDKHEnE, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- No, if these are properly connected mobile/desktop URLs, we recognize the conenction & index just one of the two., John Mueller on Twitter
- The earliest we go back to the workplace @Microsoft is now officially July 2021. Still nine months out from now and it will be a total of 16 months of 100% WFH, assuming it doesn't get postponed again..., Frederic Dubut on Twitter
- I'm not aware of any change there, and anecdotally, I only see a handful of people confirming this in the thread here, whic, John Mueller on Twitter
- No, generally not. Try to avoid conflicting meta tags if possible tho, Martin Splitt on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google moves one step closer to ads that can deliver personalization and privacy
- What Prime Day signals for 2020 holiday retail
- Proactively building negative keyword lists in Google Ads is now more important than ever
- Why PPC automation wrecks some search marketers
- Facebook launches new Shopping audiences, Instagram Product Tag ads, tests Shops discounts
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Customer Insights using Natural Language Processing in BigQuery, Blast Analytics
- Everything You Can Learn from Your Google Analytics Audience Overview Report, Databox Blog
- Google Analytics 4 Properties – The Future of Google Analytics, Adswerve
- Google Analytics 4: Ecommerce Guide For Google Tag Manager, Simo Ahava's blog
- How (and Why) to Set Up Microsoft Ads Event Tracking with Google Tag Manager, WordStream
- How To Ask Good Simple Questions About Your Marketing Analytics, Medium
Industry & Business
- Progress on our racial equity commitments, Google Blog
- Art to inspire the future with the United Nations, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Maps launches a new developer solution for on-demand ride and delivery companies, TechCrunch
- How do you find an address for a place that doesn’t have one? This edition of #MapsHacks shows you how Plus Codes can help. https://t.co/qeKeGj9EvZ, Google Maps on Twitter
- 4 Google My Business Fields That Impact Ranking (and 3 That Don't) — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
Mobile & Voice
- The smart speaker market is expected grow 21% next year, TechCrunch
- Try out these Google features on your new iPhone, Google Blog
SEO
- SEO FAQ: 23 Most Asked Basic Questions, SEM Rush
- Think Adding These Words Will Help Your Page Position? Think Again., SuccessWorks
- What is Google Discover and what does it mean for SEO?, Vertical Leap
- What We Learned From A "Google Only" Marketing Approach, GatherUp
- Selecting Candidate Answer Passages, Go Fish Digital
PPC