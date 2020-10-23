Daily Search Forum Recap: October 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Passage Indexing, Indexing Issues Resolved, Core Update Status & DOJ Sues Google
    It has been an interesting week at Google, from being sued by the Department of Justice for anticompetitive practices to passage indexing questions and clarity. I first talked about how Google's new Passage Indexing is really Passage Ranking...
  • Google Ads, I Mean, AdWords Turns 20 Years Old
    As I tweeted this morning, we have a special design theme up on this site for the 20th birthday of Google Ads - AdWords. Google Ads posted a #20stories20years tweet to celebrate the birthday and share some stories.
  • Google: Translating Content, Don't Forget To Translate Title Tags
    Danny Sullivan from Google issued a PSA yesterday afternoon saying that if you translate your content on your web pages, do not forget to also translate the title tags as well. In addition, do not forge to translate the meta tags, structured data and other parameters.
  • GoogleBot To Help Chrome Detect & Block Abusive Notifications
    Google announced on the Chrome blog that it will be adding an additional security feature to reduce notification content and is triggered by sites that have a history of sending messages containing abusive content. GoogleBot will be helping Chrome with this effort by occasionally subscribing to website push notifications if the push permission is requested.
  • Live: Google Maps Square Pins For Ads
    In June we reported that Google will be launching new map pins for advertisers. These pins are squares and they are called "promoted pins." Andy Simpson spotted one in the wild but supposedly they have been live prior, I just have not seen them.
  • Google Adds Shopping Features For Advertisers & Searchers
    Google has added a bunch of features to Google Ads and Shopping right before the holiday shopping season. Features like price tracking, price comparison and other features around shoppings getting a good price on what they want to buy. Plus, features for advertisers to highlight promotions, sales and insights.
  • Google Kirkland, Seattle Rainbow
    Here is a rainbow over the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. This was posted on Instagram a day or so ago. Rainbows are colorful and we've seen many at several of the Google offices over the years

