Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Indexing Issues Resolved, No More Status Updates
Google said last night that the indexing issues are essentially fully resolved outside of some edge cases. Google said 99% of the indexing issues were resolved as of Wednesday, October 14, 2020. There are some edge cases that will be resolved within "a week or two," Google said.
- Google: First Indexed Does Not Mean That Content Is Yours
Some feel that you need to ensure your piece of content is published first on your site and then syndicated later on third-party sites to ensure Google knows the original source of that content is from your site. That is not always the case said Google's John Mueller.
- Google Still Supports Data-Vocabulary Four Months After It Was Deprecated
Back in January, Google told us it would sunset support for the data-vocabulary markup for rich results on April 6, 2020. Google then postponed that deadline to June due to the pandemic. But now it is well after June and technically, Google is still processing data-vocabulary markup.
- SEOs Waiting For The Next Google Core Update
It has been five and a half months since the last Google broad core update. To give you context, generally this updates happen every few months or so. But it is now almost 3 months longer than the average span between Google core updates. SEOs are waiting for it and some want it sooner than others.
- Myth: Google Needs 30-60 Days To Index New Backlinks
Here is a new myth, that says Google requires 30-60 days for it to discover, index and then use new backlinks it finds for your web site. That is not true, Google can do all of that within minutes and hours.
- Google Hanging Dog Bed
This dog is missing the Google office life. Here is a photo of Mochi, I think that is the dog's name, smiling from its Google doggie bed. This was posted on Instagram a week ago and wrote When is #WF
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- U.S. Retailers, now you can help customers quickly order from your store by adding a "Place an order" link to your Business Profile. Learn more here → https://t.co/m2gPNiQ77a https://t.co/dc0zSIJBTU, Google My Business on Twitter
- Additional LGPD ad technology providers, Google AdSense Help
- One more example. This is [t-shirts] for near me. The first unpaid result is for a business that literally has no web site. That's a result, and it's a good result leading to directly to the business. https://t, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- How are you using it to get the hacked content out? Wouldn't using the removal tools work better there? I wonder if there's some more straight-forward way we could help you to get that improved -- fee, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you're getting traffic to those pages, and you delete the pages, then you won't be getting traffic to those pages :). Personally, I'd consider what you want to achieve with your site, and then provide the be, John Mueller on Twitter
- Our systems are built to ignore keyword stuffing. Sites can still rank despite using keyword stuffing. Many sites follow old, outdated, bad advice, but are still reasonable sites for u, John Mueller on Twitter
- Platforms have come a long way; crawling & indexing for search generally works by default. However, there's obviously more to SEO than just being able to index content, and a lot of the strategic work isn't s, John Mueller on Twitter
