Daily Search Forum Recap: October 20, 2020

Google: Indexing Issues Resolved, No More Status Updates

Google said last night that the indexing issues are essentially fully resolved outside of some edge cases. Google said 99% of the indexing issues were resolved as of Wednesday, October 14, 2020. There are some edge cases that will be resolved within "a week or two," Google said.

Some feel that you need to ensure your piece of content is published first on your site and then syndicated later on third-party sites to ensure Google knows the original source of that content is from your site. That is not always the case said Google's John Mueller.

Back in January, Google told us it would sunset support for the data-vocabulary markup for rich results on April 6, 2020. Google then postponed that deadline to June due to the pandemic. But now it is well after June and technically, Google is still processing data-vocabulary markup.

It has been five and a half months since the last Google broad core update. To give you context, generally this updates happen every few months or so. But it is now almost 3 months longer than the average span between Google core updates. SEOs are waiting for it and some want it sooner than others.

Here is a new myth, that says Google requires 30-60 days for it to discover, index and then use new backlinks it finds for your web site. That is not true, Google can do all of that within minutes and hours.

This dog is missing the Google office life. Here is a photo of Mochi, I think that is the dog's name, smiling from its Google doggie bed. This was posted on Instagram a week ago and wrote When is #WF

