This dog is missing the Google office life. Here is a photo of Mochi, I think that is the dog's name, smiling from its Google doggie bed. This was posted on Instagram a week ago and wrote "when is #WFH over? I miss my super size doggo bed and free trettos along with a billion pets."

The good old days for humans and pets, alike.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.