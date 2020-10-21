Old MSN Search Web Site : How It Really Began

Frederic Dubut, the web ranking PM at Microsoft Bing, posted a screen shot on Twitter of the old beta MSN Search home page from 2004, when Microsoft first got into search. We covered the betas and launches here but our screen shots are forever gone.

This was his tweet in response to Bing's tweet on how it began when Bing rebranded to Microsoft Bing, because we all know it began well before the Bing name.

