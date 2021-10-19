Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2021

Oct 19, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

IndexNow was announced by Microsoft and Yandex as an instant way to get your content indexed by search engines, well, right now with just Bing and Yandex. Google spoke about what it called "centerpiece annotations," the core of your content on the page. Google local tests purple heart labels for women-led businesses or should we call them women-owned businesses because Google dropped the "led" name from the attribute and replaced it with "owned." Google sent out a survey asking if you'd pay a monthly fee to drop the ads from Google Search. Frederic Dubut is leaving Microsoft Bing after 13 years with the company.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • IndexNow - Ping Some Search Engines With URLs For Instant Indexing
    Microsoft Bing and Yandex announced a new initiative named IndexNow that lets site owners ping IndexNow's protocol to achieve instant indexing with the participating search engines. The participating search engines right now are only Bing and Yandex; Google is not a part of it, nor are other search engines as of yet.
  • Google Survey Asks You If You Want Ad Free Search Results For Paid Subscription
    Can you imagine Google offering a monthly fee for using Google Search? Can you even imagine an option to remove the search ads in exchange for a monthly fee? I cannot and I'd be shocked if Google would ever launch a subscription model for Google Search without ads.
  • Google Local Tests Purple Heart Label For Women Led Businesses
    Google initially launched the "women-led" label in the local search results in 2018 with a women icon. Google seems to be testing replacing that icon with a purple heart. Saad AK and Colan Nielsen spotted this change and posted screen shots of it on Twitter.
  • Google Centerpiece Annotation: Primary Content Of Page & Site
    Martin Splitt from Google explained the concept of centerpiece annotation, a term used in Google to define the primary content of a page or site. Martin said they are able to understand that a page's primary topic is on A and the rest of the content on that page might not be the primary. So Google will weigh the content differently based on that, Martin said.
  • Google My Business Attributes Replaced Led With Owned
    Previously Google My Business had labeled the business attributes for women owned businesses as "women-led" and veteran owned businesses and "veteran-led." Google now put them all in sync by labeling them as as "owned." So now we have them as Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-owned and women-owned.
  • Frederic Dubut Leaves Microsoft After 8 Years Working On Bing
    Frederic Dubut, the PM Lead for the Microsoft Bing Core Ranking team, has announced that after 13 years with Microsoft and over 8 years with the Bing team, he is leaving the company. He said "earlier this month, I closed the chapter on 13+ years at Microsoft."
  • Google Dublin Sky Bridge - Nice Shot
    We've posted numerous photos of the Google Dublin sky bridge before, inside and out, but here is one that caught my eye from Owen Brennan on Instagram. Thought you'd like it to, so I am posting a low

