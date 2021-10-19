Daily Search Forum Recap: October 19, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

IndexNow was announced by Microsoft and Yandex as an instant way to get your content indexed by search engines, well, right now with just Bing and Yandex. Google spoke about what it called "centerpiece annotations," the core of your content on the page. Google local tests purple heart labels for women-led businesses or should we call them women-owned businesses because Google dropped the "led" name from the attribute and replaced it with "owned." Google sent out a survey asking if you'd pay a monthly fee to drop the ads from Google Search. Frederic Dubut is leaving Microsoft Bing after 13 years with the company.

