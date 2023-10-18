Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Webmaster Tools has a new comprehensive performance insights report email that is going out. Google Business Profiles added disabled-owned and Indigenous-owned attributes. Google top stories is testing mentioned in these stories as well. Google dropped the favicon user agent and explained you need to allow Googlebot and Googlebot-Images. Google Search is testing a more graphical user location setting overlay.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Webmaster Tools Comprehensive Performance Insights Reports
Microsoft Bing is now sending out new emails through Bing Webmaster Tools named "Comprehensive Performance Insights Reports." These are reports that show you how your site is performing in Bing Search.
- Google Drops Favicon User Agent & Requires Googlebot-Image and Googlebot Crawling
Google has updated its favicon search developer documentation to remove the section for the Google Favicon user agent and to clarify that if you want Google to show your favicon you must allow both Googlebot-Image and Googlebot to crawl your pages.
- Google Business Profiles Adds Disabled-Owned & Indigenous-Owned Attributes
Google has added two new attributes for businesses listed in Google Business Profiles. These attributes are identifies as disabled-owned and identifies as Indigenous-owned.
- Google Top Stories Tests "Mentioned In These Stories"
Google is testing another version of these "mentioned in" features. This one is in the top stories section and it is called "mentioned in these stories."
- New Google Graphical Choose Location For Search Results Overlay
Google is testing a new method to ask users to choose their location to better localize or personalize the search results presented to that searcher. This overlay says, "choose location for search results" and then offers an option for an "estimated location" or "precise location."
- The Google Algorithm Wall
A few weeks ago I visited the Google office in New York City and Gary Illyes showed me the new wall of Google algorithms. I snapped some photos including the one I embedded below, plus a lot more pho
Other Great Search Threads:
- What's the acceptable plagiarism level by Google?, Reddit
- Will AI replace SEO jobs in future?, Reddit
- Bing does roll out broad core updates (we saw a huge one in January of 2023 that I shared on SER), but they try to minimize big changes overall. @facan explained more about this in his video w/@jasonmbarnard, Glenn Gabe on X
- If you've signed up & been accepted, we've just updated the agenda for the sessions. I'm super-excited to say that both @Maria_Amelie and @aleyda are joining in with sessions in Zurich! Woot! Looking forward to seeing folks there!, John Mueller on X
- Twitter blocking Bing is an interesting move..., Mike Ginley on X
- Yes, the site diversity here could be better. It’s sometimes hard when a query can also be seen as somewhat site specific. What were you hoping to find? Any good examples to share?, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Local Services Ads just added a bunch of new business categories in Florida and California only: Auto body shop Auto repair shop Barber shop Car wash and detailing Cellphone and laptop repair Hair rem, Joy Hawkins on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google confirms sunset details for 4 attribution models in Ads and Analytics
- Baidu to integrate ERNIE 4.0, which ‘rivals’ GPT-4, into Search
- Google Business Profiles adds disabled-owned attribute to listings
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Advanced ways to use competitive research in SEO
- How to repair your Google search results and reclaim your online reputation
