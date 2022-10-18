Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Some SEO tips and lots of search interface tests below. Plus more news below - I am offline Monday and Tuesday, so this newsletter was pre-written and pre-scheduled.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- GoDaddy Rep: AdSense & Analytics Improves Google Indexing But It Does Not
An individual chat support representative at GoDaddy told a knowledgeable SEO that adding Google AdSense and/or Google Analytics help with getting your content indexed by Google. John Mueller of Google said that was not true, and that someone should communicate that to the GoDaddy rep.
- Bing Tests More On This Topic From For News Sources
Microsoft Bing is testing a new feature in Bing Search in the news section of the search results. The feature is titled "more on this topic from" and it shows a list of news publication's logos that you can click on to see more news from that specific publication.
- Google Search Console Is Not Delayed More For Accounts With Lots Of Verified Profiles
Google's John Mueller said there isn't an added delay in Google Search Console reporting for those who have many verified sites in their Search Console accounts. The delays are not specific to the number of sites you have verified but just generic delays in Search Console.
- Google Product Panel In Search Testing Expand Pricing Details
Google is testing a new interface and user experience for the product panel results in Google Search. The new interface has the price with arrows to expand the price, which breaks down the base price, delivery cost, taxes, and more.
- Google: A Character Is Needed After The /? Of A URL To Be Unique
This may be obvious to many of you and this is a purely technical note, but for a URL to be somewhat unique, generally you need to have at least one character after the trailing slash followed by the question mark.
- Organic Looking Google Amsterdam Cafe
Here is a photo from the Google Nederland, Google Amsterdam office, of a cafe there. It looks super organic, don't you think?
- Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah
I will be offline completely for the holiday of Simchas Torah on October 17th and October 18th, Monday and Tuesday. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Topic extraction, text classification and sentiment analysis of your top performing content and targeted SERPs top ranked pages to identify topics gap and opportunities don't need to be hard. Here are freemium Google, Aleyda Solis on Twitter
- Also in SEO, there's a lot of long, hard work involved in making explanations that make techniques & practices look obvious., John Mueller on Twitter
- If something's unclear in the docs, I'd recommend submitting feedback directly in the docs. Thanks!, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolling out site names and updated favicon logos in search results
- Google Ads label is now a bold black text Sponsored label
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Creating Chart Annotations in Looker Studio, Chris Green
- Events in Google Analytics 4: All You Need to Know, Digital Analyst Team
- Why does GA4 require additional tracking?, Hallam
Industry & Business
- Anyone Who Does Business With Google Knows Philipp Schindler, Wall Street Journal
- Epic Games Accuses Google of Destroying Evidence as Lawsuit Continues, CNET
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Ep 85: Whitespark’s Effort to Reach an Underserved Part of the SMB Market with Its SEO Services, Near Media
- Coast Guard saves three shark-threatened boaters using Apple Maps picture, The Hill
Mobile & Voice
- Alexa Enhances Voice for Amazon Kids, Exports Service to 4 New Countries, Voicebot
- Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset to Offer Iris Scanning for Payments, Logging In, The Information
- Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world, TechCrunch
SEO
- The Problem with Google's Discovery Engine, iPullRank
- How to Get Buy-In for Your SEO Projects — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Why Smaller SEO Teams Might Struggle With SEO, I Love SEO
PPC
- Types of Advertising Strategies – A Comprehensive Guide, PPC Expo
- 5 Benefits Of Using Human Feedback To Improve Google Ads, CustomerThink
Other Search
- 20 Years of Top Trending Google Searches, Visual Capitalist
Feedback:
