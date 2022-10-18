Daily Search Forum Recap: October 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some SEO tips and lots of search interface tests below. Plus more news below - I am offline Monday and Tuesday, so this newsletter was pre-written and pre-scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

21 Practical and Effective Blogging Tips for Beginners, Semrush

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

20 Years of Top Trending Google Searches, Visual Capitalist

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.