Google Search Console Is Not Delayed More For Accounts With Lots Of Verified Profiles

Oct 18, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said there isn't an added delay in Google Search Console reporting for those who have many verified sites in their Search Console accounts. The delays are not specific to the number of sites you have verified but just generic delays in Search Console.

Gregory asked, "The update of #GSC could be delayed if we have too many sites in the same account?" John Mueller of Google replied on Twitter saying "Nope."

