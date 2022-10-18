GoDaddy Rep: AdSense & Analytics Improves Google Indexing But It Does Not

An individual chat support representative at GoDaddy told a knowledgeable SEO that adding Google AdSense and/or Google Analytics help with getting your content indexed by Google. John Mueller of Google said that was not true, and that someone should communicate that to the GoDaddy rep.

John Mueller responded to that statement saying "They're wrong - neither AdSense nor Analytics affects indexing."

Shameem Adhikarath posted about this on Twitter sharing this screenshot of this chat with GoDaddy:

Here is how John replied:

John also added that "You don't have to fix everything everywhere" when the rep didn't really take this SEOs advice.

Just be careful what SEO advice you listen to...

Forum discussion at Twitter.