Bing Tests More On This Topic From For News Sources

Microsoft Bing is testing a new feature in Bing Search in the news section of the search results. The feature is titled "more on this topic from" and it shows a list of news publication's logos that you can click on to see more news from that specific publication.

I tried to replicate this but was unsuccessful, but Khushal Bherwani and posted a screencast on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from that screencast:

Here it is in action:

🆕 Amazing test by Bing - The movable carousel of news brand tag.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/srHXk7sK9p — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) October 11, 2022

I kind of find this feature interesting, what about you?

