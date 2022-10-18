Bing Tests More On This Topic From For News Sources

Oct 18, 2022
Microsoft Bing is testing a new feature in Bing Search in the news section of the search results. The feature is titled "more on this topic from" and it shows a list of news publication's logos that you can click on to see more news from that specific publication.

I tried to replicate this but was unsuccessful, but Khushal Bherwani and posted a screencast on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from that screencast:

Here it is in action:

I kind of find this feature interesting, what about you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

