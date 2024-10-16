Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more volatility again from Google Search, surprise, surprise. Google launched new Google Shopping features, AI, UX and stuff, most we covered before. Google Business Profiles dropped insurance carriers. Google added new verification methods for Google Merchant Center. Google is testing a new shaded snippet design. And I am offline tonight through Saturday night, so anything you see from me was pre-written and pre-scheduled to be posted. I'll catch up when I return.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • New Google Shopping Researched With AI & More Shopping Features
    Google announced a number of new Google Shopping features including the new home page, the new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking.
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)
    It's been a handful of days since we reported on any Google Search ranking volatility and although I really don't want to say we are seeing more volatility in the Google search results, well, we are, so I am reporting on it again.
  • Google Merchant Center Adds New Verification Methods
    Google has added two new verification methods for merchants/retailers within Google Merchant Center next. The new methods are to verify via a business email or verify via an e-commerce/shopping platform.
  • Google Business Profiles Removes Health Insurance Accepted
    Google may have removed or be removing the health insurance fields from Google Business Profiles. So if you are a health related organization, and you want patients to see what insurance you accept before coming, Google would show that, but it seems Google is now removing that option.
  • Google Tests Shaded Featured Snippet Background
    Google is testing adding a background color, shade, to the featured snippets on mobile search. We saw this in February with normal snippets, also with site names and favicons and also with product results. Now Google is testing it for featured snippets.
  • Challah Baking At Google Boston
    Here are some old photos I just recently found on Instagram of a challah baking class at the Google offices in Boston. There are more photos on Instagram if you want to see more.

