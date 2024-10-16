Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing more volatility again from Google Search, surprise, surprise. Google launched new Google Shopping features, AI, UX and stuff, most we covered before. Google Business Profiles dropped insurance carriers. Google added new verification methods for Google Merchant Center. Google is testing a new shaded snippet design. And I am offline tonight through Saturday night, so anything you see from me was pre-written and pre-scheduled to be posted. I'll catch up when I return.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
New Google Shopping Researched With AI & More Shopping Features
Google announced a number of new Google Shopping features including the new home page, the new researched with AI, more personalized results and deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking.
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)
It's been a handful of days since we reported on any Google Search ranking volatility and although I really don't want to say we are seeing more volatility in the Google search results, well, we are, so I am reporting on it again.
-
Google Merchant Center Adds New Verification Methods
Google has added two new verification methods for merchants/retailers within Google Merchant Center next. The new methods are to verify via a business email or verify via an e-commerce/shopping platform.
-
Google Business Profiles Removes Health Insurance Accepted
Google may have removed or be removing the health insurance fields from Google Business Profiles. So if you are a health related organization, and you want patients to see what insurance you accept before coming, Google would show that, but it seems Google is now removing that option.
-
Google Tests Shaded Featured Snippet Background
Google is testing adding a background color, shade, to the featured snippets on mobile search. We saw this in February with normal snippets, also with site names and favicons and also with product results. Now Google is testing it for featured snippets.
-
Challah Baking At Google Boston
Here are some old photos I just recently found on Instagram of a challah baking class at the Google offices in Boston. There are more photos on Instagram if you want to see more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I've been talking about this SEO tool for a LONG time now. Guess what? It's LIVE! SERPrecon analyzes your site against competitors using real information retrieval metrics, not made up SEO stuff like keyword density or domain authority., Ryan Jones on LinkedIn
- Google Business Profiles helps docs now show if I need to reverify any business profiles in my account - is this new?, Barry Schwartz on X
- YouTube is testing the search option within the Shorts Video for the desktop view., Ravikumar R on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Semrush acquires Search Engine Land
- Google cracks down on ad policy violators with harsh new penalties
- 5 things that led to an Google HCU recovery (and 3 that didn’t)
- AI SEO: How to be visible in Google AI Overviews, chatbots, LLMs
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA360 unsampled quota enhancements and API, Google Analytics Help
- Tag Diagnostics Detects 2 New Warnings, PPC News Feed
Industry & Business
- Google Backs New Nuclear Plants to Power AI, Wall Street Journal
- Google goes nuclear in new deal to power AI, Axios
- Google signs advanced nuclear clean energy agreement with Kairos Power, Google Blog
- OpenAI’s Newest Possible Threat: Ex-CTO Murati; Google’s Mini-ChatGPT Moment, The Information
- Prominent Microsoft AI Researcher to Join OpenAI, The Information
- Search Central Live Jakarta and Bangkok 2024: it's a wrap, Google Search Central Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Top Benefits and Drawbacks of Using AI Content Creators, BruceClay
- 5 Straightforward Ideas to Make Your Content Different from AI Copy Generators and Even Competitors (EP32), Compass Digital Strategies
- Curious About What Works in 2024? These 22 Content Marketing Stats Have the Answers, Jeffbullas's Blog
Local & Maps
- Apple prepares Car Key support for Audi, Polestar, Volvo, AppleInsider
- My favorite iOS 18 feature stops me from being car sick - here's how to test it for yourself, ZDNET
- Reporting US Businesses with Fake & Incentivized Reviews, Online Ownership
Mobile & Voice
- What’s new in Android 15, plus more updates, Google Blog
- Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT: Which Is the Best Conversational AI for You?, How To Geek
- How to use Apple Intelligence's Type to Siri feature on your iPhone, Tom's Guide
- This is the Gemini feature I can’t wait to see in Chrome, Android Authority
SEO
- Google Gemini’s Role in AI Overviews: How LLMs Shape Search Summaries, Rich Sanger SEO
- Why Your SEO Recommendations Aren’t Getting Implemented (And How to Fix It), Chris Green
PPC
- The Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Holiday Advertising in 2024, WordStream
- Video Enhancement Examples for Performance Max, PPC News Feed
Other Search
- Apple study reveals major AI flaw in OpenAI, Google, and Meta LLMs, Mashable
- Google Chrome partners with Adobe and ADCOLOR to offer digital tools subscriptions, Google Blog
