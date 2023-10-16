Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing big swings with the Google search rankings this weekend, the second big batch of Google volatility since the release of the core and spam updates. Google is testing the Discover feed on the desktop home page. Google drops the host group documentation from its visual elements gallery. Google is going to consolidate local search photos guidelines. Google Search now lets you set your food preferences. Plus, I posted another vlog with Chris Long on SEO strategy and testing.

