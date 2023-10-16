Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2023

Oct 16, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing big swings with the Google search rankings this weekend, the second big batch of Google volatility since the release of the core and spam updates. Google is testing the Discover feed on the desktop home page. Google drops the host group documentation from its visual elements gallery. Google is going to consolidate local search photos guidelines. Google Search now lets you set your food preferences. Plus, I posted another vlog with Chris Long on SEO strategy and testing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google October Core Update Heated Weekend Volatility
    We are seeing high levels of volatility and SEO industry chatter over the weekend, starting late Friday, October 13th, through Saturday and Sunday. I suspect this is from the Google October 2023 core update and maybe some movement from the Google October 2023 spam update, but less from the spam update.
  • Google Drops Host Groups From Visual Elements Gallery Since Indented Results Are Gone
    Last week, we learned that Google officially dropped indented results from its search results interface. With that Google, on Friday, removed the "Host group" section from its visual elements gallery help document.
  • Google Tests Discover Feed On Google Home Page
    Google is testing the Google Discover feed on the Google.com desktop home page interface. This test is currently in India, Google confirmed, and is just an experiment. Google's Discover feed shows in the Google mobile app and you can turn it on within the mobile browser interface but Google kept the desktop interface clean, until now.
  • Google Consolidating Local Search Photos Guidelines
    Google will make the "existing Local Services Ads photos guidelines on the same page as the Local Services platform policies," the search company announced. This goes into effect on November 13, 2023.
  • Google Search Set Your Food Preferences For Restaurant Results
    Google Search is testing a gear setting icon on its local places results to let you set your food preferences. This setting would then show you restaurant results that better match those food preferences.
  • Vlog #245: Chris Long On SEO Strategy & SEO Testing
    In part one, we learned about Chris Long and his experience working with Bill Slawski. Then, in part two, we spoke about helping people with SEO on LinkedIn and using Facebook for a career change. Now, in part three...
  • Cool Google Sneakers
    We have posted tons of different pictures of various Google shoes and sneakers here before. But here are pretty cool ones. They look like Nikes, with the Google logo, Google colors, the dinosaur, bin

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #245: Chris Long On SEO Strategy & SEO Testing
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus