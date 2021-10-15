Google: Links From Reporting Tools Do Not Impact Rankings

Do links from reporting tools, like similar sites checker and SEO report generation sites, impact your site in Google Search? The answer is no, according to John Mueller of Google.

This is a new question I have yet to see until now. But John was asked this on Reddit "Will links from sites like the similar sites checker and seo report generation site affect a site's ranking?" John simply replied "nope."

But I guess it really depends, is the report published as a URL that can be indexed and accessible to Google? Are the links on that URL followed? Do they carry any weight in Google's eyes?

The likelihood is that these reports are probably not indexed by Google and if they are, they are probably not seen as high quality enough to help you rank for anything in Google Search. That is probably why John said "nope."

We've seen these types of reports get indexed over the past couple of decades in numerous fashions. The old days of pingback landing pages and referrer URL spam pages and so forth. They really don't influence Google Search anymore and this likely would fall under that.

Forum discussion at Reddit.