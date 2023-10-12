Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2023

Oct 12, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google search ranking volatility is still superheated; check out our story from a couple of days ago for more updates. Microsoft is working on Bing Image Creator's moderation system. Google News Showcase can show up in Google Discover. Google Search recipe interface updates. Google Search has a "people also buy from" section. Bing is testing a new video layout.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Volatility Heats Up As Core Update & Spam Update Rollout
    UPDATE: We are now a few days into the two October Google Search updates, the October 2023 spam update and the October 2023 core update and the Google search results are getting heated. The tracking tools are finally all showing large volatility and the chatter has been heated with both of these updates.
  • Microsoft: We're Improving The Bing Image Creator Moderation System
    Microsoft Bing image creator through the image creator tool or Bing Chat can make images for you using AI. But recently, it has come under fire around its moderation system for those images being a bit too strict and having too many false positives.
  • Google News Showcase Can Show In Google Discover
    The Google News Showcase is new for those in the US and with that we are seeing content from within the Google News Showcase show up in more places. One place it can show is in Google Discover with a "Showcase" label.
  • Bing Tests New Video Search Results Layout
    Microsoft Bing is testing a new layout for the Bing video search results page. The layout has sections, and headings, for different types of videos, grouping those videos together. The results are grouped in two by five results with a headline, alternating with a light blue and white background.
  • Google Testing New Recipe Search Interface
    Google is testing yet another new recipe search interface. This may be an ongoing test, as I cannot replicate it, but the recipe interface is way more interactive and useful than the current one.
  • Google "People Also Buy From" Section In Search Results
    Google shows a section in the search results for "people also buy from." It seems Google will show you other stores where people can and will buy the item you are searching for.
  • Sunrise/Sunset From Google Tel Aviv Office
    About a month ago, Daniel Waisberg shared a photo of a sunset (or maybe a sunrise) from the Google office in Tel Aviv, Israel. He posted on Twitter and wrote, "From Google TLV" - I hope the team t

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Microsoft: We're Improving The Bing Image Creator Moderation System
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus