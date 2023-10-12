Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google search ranking volatility is still superheated; check out our story from a couple of days ago for more updates. Microsoft is working on Bing Image Creator's moderation system. Google News Showcase can show up in Google Discover. Google Search recipe interface updates. Google Search has a "people also buy from" section. Bing is testing a new video layout.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Volatility Heats Up As Core Update & Spam Update Rollout
UPDATE: We are now a few days into the two October Google Search updates, the October 2023 spam update and the October 2023 core update and the Google search results are getting heated. The tracking tools are finally all showing large volatility and the chatter has been heated with both of these updates.
- Microsoft: We're Improving The Bing Image Creator Moderation System
Microsoft Bing image creator through the image creator tool or Bing Chat can make images for you using AI. But recently, it has come under fire around its moderation system for those images being a bit too strict and having too many false positives.
- Google News Showcase Can Show In Google Discover
The Google News Showcase is new for those in the US and with that we are seeing content from within the Google News Showcase show up in more places. One place it can show is in Google Discover with a "Showcase" label.
- Bing Tests New Video Search Results Layout
Microsoft Bing is testing a new layout for the Bing video search results page. The layout has sections, and headings, for different types of videos, grouping those videos together. The results are grouped in two by five results with a headline, alternating with a light blue and white background.
- Google Testing New Recipe Search Interface
Google is testing yet another new recipe search interface. This may be an ongoing test, as I cannot replicate it, but the recipe interface is way more interactive and useful than the current one.
- Google "People Also Buy From" Section In Search Results
Google shows a section in the search results for "people also buy from." It seems Google will show you other stores where people can and will buy the item you are searching for.
- Sunrise/Sunset From Google Tel Aviv Office
About a month ago, Daniel Waisberg shared a photo of a sunset (or maybe a sunrise) from the Google office in Tel Aviv, Israel. He posted on Twitter and wrote, "From Google TLV" - I hope the team t
Other Great Search Threads:
- First-party data is increasingly important for marketers to optimize & measure campaign performance, but incorporating it can be cumbersome. Today, we’re launching Google Ads Data Manager to help businesses manage & use their 1P da, AdsLiaison on X
- New feature in GA4: Calculated Metrics! (I'm very excited about this, can you tell?) Where is it? You'll find this in Admin > Custom Definitions > Custom Metrics, then click on Create Calculated Metric. (It doesn, Dana DiTomaso on X
- SEO Tip: when doing index coverage analysis for large sites (100K+ pages), one of my favourite and easiest methods to use is filtering by sitemap. If the site has all of their XML sitemaps submitted individually in Google Search Co, Brodie Clark on X
- Terrible ways to pay an agency: Percent of revenue - Percent of ad spend - Both of these structures set up a fundamental misalignment because brands care about PROFIT. I’ve seen too many agencies just hit the gas on ads wi, Bill D'Alessandro on X
- Two different approaches, they are complimentary. We are working on making "the best of both worlds" system., Mikhail Parakhin on X
- I'd start a help forum thread with the details, including your site & the exact changes you've seen. Folks there are generally helpful, and may be able to give you some ideas of where to focus on., John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Meta rolls out new features for Facebook and Instagram Reels ads
- AdMob policy update: Indirect monetary items can now be offered as rewards
- How to prepare for Google SGE: Actionable tips for SEO success
- Google Ads is investigating problem affecting a ‘significant subset of users’
- Is your brand guilty of greenwashing in your Google Ads?
- Personal connection is key to your marketing team’s success
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Preparing for the end of third-party cookies, Chrome for Developers
Industry & Business
- Alphabet’s DeepMind UK AI Lab Slashed Employee Costs 39% in 2022, Bloomberg
- Apple could be out $20 billion a year if Google loses antitrust case, AppleInsider
- Former exec says Google ran ‘benevolent dictatorship’ over search advertising, Courthouse News Service
- Google breakup unlikely in event of guilty verdict, TechTarget
- Google pays Apple $18B+ a year to keep its search in iPhone, The Register
- Google says it blocked the largest DDoS attack ever detected, TechRadar
- Google search payment 14-16% of Apple's profits; impact of ban, 9to5Google
- IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $29 billion in back taxes, CNBC
- Google Quells Office Consolidation Concern With Major Silicon Valley Lease Renewal, Costar
- What if... Google loses its antitrust battle with the DOJ over its search market dominance? , Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Proofreading and Editing Tips, Content Marketing Institute
- Generative AI For Content Marketing Is Expected To Grow, MediaPost
- How to Improve Site Trust Through Your Content, Builtvisible
Local & Maps
- Google Maps collaborates with Transport for London to provide cyclists with safer and quieter navigation with dedicated cycling infrastructure, Road
- How to Delete Offline Maps in Apple Maps to Free Up Space on Your iPhone, AutoEvolution
- How to discover coordinates in Google Maps, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto adding 'Disconnect' button for some users, 9to5Google
- Google Assistant will initially only help these smartphones with things like texter's block & meme culture, PhoneArena
- Here's your first look at Google Assistant with Bard, andr
- Pixel 8 and 8 Pro review: in Google we trust?, The Verge
- Android Users See Pro-Putin Propaganda Through Google Loophole, Bloomberg
SEO
- Automotive SEO: 12 SEO Tips for Car Dealers, Semrush
- Is the helpful content system only a negative classification?, Marie Haynes
- Knowledge Graphs: The Value of Schema Markup Beyond Rich Results, Schema App
PPC
- How To Detect and Prevent Click Fraud in 5 Simple Steps, BruceClay
- Simplifying the management of your first-party data, Google Blog
Search Features
- Google Insiders Question Usefulness of Bard AI Chatbot, Bloomberg
- Artificial General Intelligence Is Already Here, Noema Magazine
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.