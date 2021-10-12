Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's URL inspection tool and the three public facing Search Console tools now match better, both visually and functionally. Google local screened ads are showing two or more times in some local packs. Google's John Mueller said that technical SEO might be basic but it does not mean it is easy. Google Ads now allows gambling ads from Connecticut based certified and licensed entities. Google launched a guitar tuner in the search results.

