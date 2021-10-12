Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's URL inspection tool and the three public facing Search Console tools now match better, both visually and functionally. Google local screened ads are showing two or more times in some local packs. Google's John Mueller said that technical SEO might be basic but it does not mean it is easy. Google Ads now allows gambling ads from Connecticut based certified and licensed entities. Google launched a guitar tuner in the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Tools Start To Match URL Inspection Tool
Google has updated three of its public facing Search Console tools to match and "align" to the URL Inspection tool in Google Search Console. Specifically the AMP, Mobile Friendly, and Rich Results tools are now visually and functionality similar and the same as the URL Inspection tool.
- Google Now Allows Gambling Ads From Certified Connecticut Based Licensed Entities
Google announced that certified, state-licensed entities in Connecticut can now use Google Ads to advertise for sports betting, online casinos and daily fantasy sports. This went into effect on October 7, 2021.
- Google Search Interactive Guitar Tuner
If you search for [Google tuner] in Google Search, Google will give you an interactive Guitar tuner in the search results. Interestingly enough, searching for [Guitar tuner] does not work.
- Google: Basic SEO Does Not Mean Easy SEO
John Mueller of Google posted a set of posts on Twitter the other day that deserve to be highlighted around the concept of basic SEO and if that makes it easy or not. In short, just because some SEO is basic and easy to understand, it does not mean it is easy work.
- Google Displaying Two Local Screened Ads & Scrollable Local Reviews
Ben Fisher spotted Google showing not just one local based screened ad but two screened ads in the local listings. And Andy Simpson spotted Google showing a scrollable reviews carousel in the local pack (that last one is not 100% new).
- Halloween Cake & Treats At Google From 2018
Halloween is at the end of the month and I wanted to share some old Halloween photos from Google. Here is a Halloween cake and set of treats from the Google office in Krakow, Poland.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Happy birthday, @googledocs! We made you a card😘 https://t.co/DQ8I3xd2x7, Google on Twitter
- When will someone in the SEO space make Squid Game SEO game or swag? https://t.co/Jzvg3iE6eN, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- The Decline of AdSense, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 3 tips for winning with real-time, inventory-driven ads
- Yelp announces new features for services businesses, including custom search filters, a new review flow and themed ads
- Peter Norvig is stepping back from Google after 20 years
- Google Search Console testing tools to match URL Inspection tool
- Meet the search marketing experts you’ll train with at SMX
- Google’s new policy means it literally won’t pay to deny climate change; Monday’s daily brief
- Microsoft announces updates to Smart Pages website builder
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How To Block Internal Traffic From Google Optimize For Your Site, Search Discovery
- Unnest Your BigQuery Google Analytics 4 Data With Adswerve’s New Open-Source Tool, Adswerve
- Designing data differently: using product as the medium, Rise at Seven
- Privacy Features in Google Analytics 4 Properties, Bounteous
Industry & Business
- Google’s plans for Fuchsia OS teased in job listings, The Verge
- Reddit hires former Google Cloud exec as its first chief product officer, TechCrunch
- Big Tech to be forced to hand over data on political ads, POLITICO
Links & Content Marketing
- In People We Trust: Here’s How to Make Your Content More Human, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- How Google Maps Updates Street View, Traffic, and More, Business Insider
Mobile & Voice
- Highlights from the Web Stories Workshop, Google Blog
- Make Google TV more you with personalized profiles, Google Blog
- Microsoft and Nvidia Unveil Enormous Language Model With 530B Parameters, Voicebot
SEO
- 11 Common Enterprise SEO Problems and Solutions, iPullRank
- 2021 Local SEO Holiday Success: A Ready Response for Each Customer, Moz
- 3 metrics for thriving despite lower organic traffic, Kevin Indig
- Google's Knowledge Panel: How to Get, Manage and Optimize?, Holistic SEO
- Guide to Content Delivery Networks & Why They Matter, Semrush
- What is indexing in regards to Google?, Yoast
- Why Long-Term SEO is Worth the Squeeze: A COVID-19 Case Study, Go Inflow
- What is The Best Word Count For SEO?, Vertical Leap
PPC
- AdSense down: Some publishers affected by website issue, 9to5Google
- Soaring prices, weaker targeting push companies to rethink digital ads, Axios
Other Search
- Google Photos ‘Memories’ coming to Nest Hub 'Your day' tab, 9to5Google
- Helena Modrzejewska's 181st Birthday, Google
