Daily Search Forum Recap: October 12, 2021

Oct 12, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's URL inspection tool and the three public facing Search Console tools now match better, both visually and functionally. Google local screened ads are showing two or more times in some local packs. Google's John Mueller said that technical SEO might be basic but it does not mean it is easy. Google Ads now allows gambling ads from Connecticut based certified and licensed entities. Google launched a guitar tuner in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Tools Start To Match URL Inspection Tool
    Google has updated three of its public facing Search Console tools to match and "align" to the URL Inspection tool in Google Search Console. Specifically the AMP, Mobile Friendly, and Rich Results tools are now visually and functionality similar and the same as the URL Inspection tool.
  • Google Now Allows Gambling Ads From Certified Connecticut Based Licensed Entities
    Google announced that certified, state-licensed entities in Connecticut can now use Google Ads to advertise for sports betting, online casinos and daily fantasy sports. This went into effect on October 7, 2021.
  • Google Search Interactive Guitar Tuner
    If you search for [Google tuner] in Google Search, Google will give you an interactive Guitar tuner in the search results. Interestingly enough, searching for [Guitar tuner] does not work.
  • Google: Basic SEO Does Not Mean Easy SEO
    John Mueller of Google posted a set of posts on Twitter the other day that deserve to be highlighted around the concept of basic SEO and if that makes it easy or not. In short, just because some SEO is basic and easy to understand, it does not mean it is easy work.
  • Google Displaying Two Local Screened Ads & Scrollable Local Reviews
    Ben Fisher spotted Google showing not just one local based screened ad but two screened ads in the local listings. And Andy Simpson spotted Google showing a scrollable reviews carousel in the local pack (that last one is not 100% new).
  • Halloween Cake & Treats At Google From 2018
    Halloween is at the end of the month and I wanted to share some old Halloween photos from Google. Here is a Halloween cake and set of treats from the Google office in Krakow, Poland.

