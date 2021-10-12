Google Search Interactive Guitar Tuner

If you search for [Google tuner] in Google Search, Google will give you an interactive Guitar tuner in the search results. Interestingly enough, searching for [Guitar tuner] does not work.

Here is a video of it that I made from Google's post about this last week:

Google wrote "It's National Carry a Tune Week! To celebrate, tune your instruments (or your voice) straight from Google search. Search "Google tuner" and give it a 🎶 do re mi 🎶 to see for yourself."

I suspect some are asking if Google killed the app based guitar tuner business, but I suspect there were tons of free alternatives already?

Forum discussion at Twitter.