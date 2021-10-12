Google Now Allows Gambling Ads From Certified Connecticut Based Licensed Entities

Google announced that certified, state-licensed entities in Connecticut can now use Google Ads to advertise for sports betting, online casinos and daily fantasy sports. This went into effect on October 7, 2021.

To qualify, advertisers must apply for certification. Application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region on October 7, 2021. I believe you can apply over here.

In accordance with the press release issued by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection with their revised timelines, application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region on October 12, 2021.

Florida can now do sports betting as well.

Also, India has been allowed to do some gambling ads as well. Google allows the promotion of Daily Fantasy Sports as long as the advertisement doesn’t promote any other form of online gambling. Daily Fantasy Sports ads may not target Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, and Telangan. Google doesn’t allow the promotion of any online casino games with the exception of Rummy. Google Ads allows Rummy advertisements to target India as long as the advertisement doesn't promote any other form of online gambling. Rummy ads may not target the following states; Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, and Telangana.

You can see Google's full policy on gambling ads for all countries over here.

