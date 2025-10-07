Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing an Ask AI Mode anything carousel feature. Bing is testing an updated Copilot product search box. Google Merchant Center allows you to use your own brand name in your short title. Google Discover was showing the publisher's name twice, it was a bug. Plus, I am offline today for Sukkos, so this email was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Testing Updated Copilot Product Search Box
    Microsoft is testing a new and updated layout for its Copilot product box/section within the Bing search results. It looks like they just swap the answer and product listing sections from one side to the other.
  • Bug: Double Publisher Name On Google Discover
    Google had a bug in Google Discover that showed the publisher's name and logo twice on a story. The publisher's name showed once at the top and once at the bottom of the article card in the Google Discover feed.
  • Google Ask AI Mode Anything Explore Carousel
    Google Search is testing a new carousel to promote AI Mode named "Ask AI Mode anything." It gives you ideas on how to "Explore" new or related topics in AI Mode.
  • Google Merchant Center Lets You Use Your Own Brand In Short Title
    Google updated the wording in the title documentation for Merchant Center, now suggesting you can use your own brand or company name in the short title of your products. That is, if you manufacture your own products.
  • Google Hoopbus - Summer Festival
    Google had the folks at Hoopbus, I guess entertainers who use basketball, at the Google office a couple of weeks ago. It was part of the endless summer festival on September 20th.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Sukkot On Tuesday & Wednesday
    This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Sukkot and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 7th and October 8th.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

