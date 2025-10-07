Google had a bug in Google Discover that showed the publisher's name and logo twice on a story. The publisher's name showed once at the top and once at the bottom of the article card in the Google Discover feed.

The bug was discovered (no pun intended) first by Gagan Ghotra who posted a screenshot of it on X and then by Damien (andell) on X - I consolidated them, so you can see them:

Rajan Patel from Google confirmed it was a bug, he wrote on X, "This is a bug."

This is a bug. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) October 5, 2025

Note: It seems fixed a few days later:

🆕 publisher names twice in Google Discover cards - which was confirmed by Google as bug is now FIXED and in Discover cards now Google is just showing one publisher name at top, the bottom is gone 👍 https://t.co/HcGiZqglSF pic.twitter.com/qZUDxkm0Hv — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 6, 2025

Forum discussion at X.