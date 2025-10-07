Bug: Double Publisher Name On Google Discover

Two Newspapers Ink Google

Google had a bug in Google Discover that showed the publisher's name and logo twice on a story. The publisher's name showed once at the top and once at the bottom of the article card in the Google Discover feed.

The bug was discovered (no pun intended) first by Gagan Ghotra who posted a screenshot of it on X and then by Damien (andell) on X - I consolidated them, so you can see them:

Google Discover Double Publisher Name Bug

Rajan Patel from Google confirmed it was a bug, he wrote on X, "This is a bug."

Note: It seems fixed a few days later:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

