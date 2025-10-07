Microsoft is testing a new and updated layout for its Copilot product box/section within the Bing search results. It looks like they just swap the answer and product listing sections from one side to the other.

Also, the product section shows fewer products with more details in the test.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this test on X:

This is the normal / current version of this Copilot product box:

