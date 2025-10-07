Bing Testing Updated Copilot Product Search Box

Microsoft is testing a new and updated layout for its Copilot product box/section within the Bing search results. It looks like they just swap the answer and product listing sections from one side to the other.

Also, the product section shows fewer products with more details in the test.

This change was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this test on X:

Bing Copilot Product Box Test

This is the normal / current version of this Copilot product box:

Bing Copilot Product Box Current

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Sukkot.

 

