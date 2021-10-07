Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search has a bug with iOS 15 and AMP links, it is working on a fix but you might see weird changes in your traffic around AMP from Google Search. Google Search Console expanded the rich results status report to show more granular errors that are more actionable. Microsoft Advertising has a new Bing Ads format for credit cards. Google is testing this long vertical Sitelinks format, it might be too much. Google Local has a new "offers" label and attribute in the local pack.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google AMP Links In Search Not Working In iOS 15 - Fix On Way
Google confirmed that there is a bug with AMP URLs not working on Google Search with iOS 15. If you've upgraded your iOS device, iPhone or iPad to iOS and click on a link from Google Search - you won't be taken to the AMP URL, if there is one. Not at least until Google fixes it on their end.
- Google Search Console Rich Results Status Reports Gets More Actionable Errors
Google has added some detail to the Search Console rich results status report errors. These new details include five new errors plus better details across many error types that should be "more actionable" according to Google.
- Microsoft Advertising New Credit Card Ads On Bing
Microsoft announced it has a new ad format on Bing Search using the Microsoft Advertising network. The new format is called credit card ads and is now an open beta that you credit card companies can use to advertise on Bing.
- Google Tests Vertical Line Sitelinks
Google is testing yet another format for its Sitelinks for both the organic search results and the search ads. These are Sitelinks in a vertical format with a line going from the top down.
- Google Local Pack Offer Label Attribute
Google is testing a new icon or label attribute in the local pack for "offers." The icon looks like a price tag label you see in stores and next to it, it reads "offer." It shows the offer listed by the business in its Google My Business listing.
- Google Boston Office Work View
Here is a recent photo I found on Instagram of the Google Cambridge office in Boston. This is from a Googler who wrote in Korean that she made a business trip to the head office, something she has not
- Disclosing some of the amazing technology my @bing Web Data team is leveraging to process the whole internet. That’s indeed scaling to hundreds of petabytes of data and we are still able to achieve sub-second data freshne, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Little tip - Couple of new PageSpeed updates glossed over in the latest release, but are super useful when analysing CLS- ‘Image Elements Do Not Have Explicit Width & Height’ & ‘Avoid Large Layout Shifts’. Use the, Screaming Frog on Twitter
- No, that doesn't mean anything. The order in a site-query is artificial, it's not a sign of a problem if the order isn't the same as you've seen elsewhere., John Mueller on Twitter
- Pinterest Adds New Shopping Features for Advertisers, WebmasterWorld
- How to drive B2B revenue and relationships in a buyer-first world
- Google Search Console adds new rich results status reports errors
- Strategies to fuel your long-term growth
- Microsoft Advertising will deprecate ETAs too; Wednesday’s daily brief
