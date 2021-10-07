Daily Search Forum Recap: October 7, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search has a bug with iOS 15 and AMP links, it is working on a fix but you might see weird changes in your traffic around AMP from Google Search. Google Search Console expanded the rich results status report to show more granular errors that are more actionable. Microsoft Advertising has a new Bing Ads format for credit cards. Google is testing this long vertical Sitelinks format, it might be too much. Google Local has a new "offers" label and attribute in the local pack.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google AMP Links In Search Not Working In iOS 15 - Fix On Way

Google confirmed that there is a bug with AMP URLs not working on Google Search with iOS 15. If you've upgraded your iOS device, iPhone or iPad to iOS and click on a link from Google Search - you won't be taken to the AMP URL, if there is one. Not at least until Google fixes it on their end.

Google has added some detail to the Search Console rich results status report errors. These new details include five new errors plus better details across many error types that should be "more actionable" according to Google.

Microsoft announced it has a new ad format on Bing Search using the Microsoft Advertising network. The new format is called credit card ads and is now an open beta that you credit card companies can use to advertise on Bing.

Google is testing yet another format for its Sitelinks for both the organic search results and the search ads. These are Sitelinks in a vertical format with a line going from the top down.

Google is testing a new icon or label attribute in the local pack for "offers." The icon looks like a price tag label you see in stores and next to it, it reads "offer." It shows the offer listed by the business in its Google My Business listing.

Here is a recent photo I found on Instagram of the Google Cambridge office in Boston. This is from a Googler who wrote in Korean that she made a business trip to the head office, something she has not

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Welcome to spooky season, Google Blog

