Microsoft Advertising New Credit Card Ads On Bing

Microsoft announced it has a new ad format on Bing Search using the Microsoft Advertising network. The new format is called credit card ads and is now an open beta for US and Canadian advertisers that you credit card companies can use to advertise on Bing.

Credit card ads are intent-triggered rich placements that provide your real-time information to consumers and inspire action, all with no keywords required, Microsoft said. They show up on the Bing search results page alongside mainline text ads. Here is a screenshot but you can see it yourself by searching for [credit cards]:

Credit card ads are dynamically generated based on the data you specify in your feed file, which contains your business data, such as the card issuer, annual fee, and any sign-up bonus. The more details you provide in the feed file, the more information Microsoft Advertising can include in your ads, Microsoft said.

You can enroll in this open beta over here and you can learn more over here.

