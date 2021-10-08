Ode to Google Ads ETA Song

Oct 8, 2021
Kirk Williams Plays Ode to Google Ads ETA Song

Here is Kirk Williams, a respected PPCer, who also can play a tune, signing an Ode to ETA, where Google announced it is dropping Expanded Text Ads For Responsive Search Ads.

Kirk wrote and played this song and shared it on Twitter.

