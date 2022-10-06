Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's Google Analytics 3 integration may be broken, query data is not being set. Google updated its local reviews guidelines to disallow "discouraging or prohibiting negative reviews, or selectively soliciting positive reviews from customers." Google Ads will update its financial services policies and enforcement in the UK. Microsft Advertising announced a boat load of new features. And Google Search Console does not yet show data for Multisearch.

