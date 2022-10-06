Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console's Google Analytics 3 integration may be broken, query data is not being set. Google updated its local reviews guidelines to disallow "discouraging or prohibiting negative reviews, or selectively soliciting positive reviews from customers." Google Ads will update its financial services policies and enforcement in the UK. Microsft Advertising announced a boat load of new features. And Google Search Console does not yet show data for Multisearch.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics Not Showing Query Data
There may be a bug with the Google Analytics and Google Search Console integration. The queries report within Google Analytics when you connect your Search Console profile, now shows "not set" for all query data. It is like Google pulled all the query data out of the report.
- Google Review Guidelines Updated To Disallow Discouraging Negative Or Selectively Solicit Positive Reviews
Google has updated its Google Maps contributor guidelines to disallow "discouraging or prohibiting negative reviews, or selectively soliciting positive reviews from customers."
- Microsoft Advertising Gains Performance Max Import, Data Exclusion, Automated Extensions & More
Microsoft Advertising has announced a boatload of new features in its October 2022 release schedule. These include the ability to import your Google's performance max data, new data exclusion features, more automated extension controls and much more.
- Multisearch Not Being Tracked In Google Search Console
Google Search Console is not currently tracking clicks or impressions for traffic sent through the new Google multisearch feature. Glenn Gabe confirmed this the other day by running some tests on a few of his client sites.
- Google Ads To Update UK Financial Services Policy Update To Crack Down On Fraud
Google announced it is cracking down on more financial fraud in the UK by making updates to its UK Financial Services policy that will go into effect in December. Google said "we are announcing a significant additional measure to protect both consumers and legitimate advertisers in the UK."
- Video Of A Crane Loading Equipment At Google Zurich
Here is a video of a crane lifting a heavy piece of equipment on to one of the balconies at the Google Zurich office. I am not sure what this equipment is, the post is in German, but it seems like kit
