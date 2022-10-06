Google Search Console Queries Report In Google Analytics Not Showing Query Data

There may be a bug with the Google Analytics and Google Search Console integration. The queries report within Google Analytics (Universal Analytics 3) when you connect your Search Console profile now shows "not set" for all query data. It is like Google pulled all the query data out of the report.

This might be a bug and something may be broken between the connector of Analytics and Search Console, but we don't know now.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "I don't have any insight on this at the moment, but the team has been looking into it."

I also confirmed that I see zero query data in that report, so I am a bit concerned. I wonder if this is a policy change around "privacy" or maybe just an innocent bug?

I don't have any insight on this at the moment, but the team has been looking into it. (cc @danielwaisberg ) — ⛰ johnmu is not a cat ⛰ (@JohnMu) October 5, 2022

I checked all my profiles where there is a connection between Google Analytics (Universal Analytics 3) and Search Console and I see the same thing - "not set."

I will say, it does seem like Google Analytics 4 (GA4) does still work...

Forum discussion at Twitter.