Microsoft Advertising Gains Performance Max Import, Data Exclusion, Automated Extensions & More

Microsoft Advertising has announced a boatload of new features in its October 2022 release schedule. These include the ability to import your Google's performance max data, new data exclusion features, more automated extension controls, and much more.

Here is a quick list of the features but you can learn more over here.

Google's Import solution for Performance Max is generally available

Intent based marketing with Microsoft Audience Network

New Video Ads in Microsoft Audience Network

Microsoft Audience Network expanding into 66 new markets

Smart Campaigns now available in six new markets

Automated bidding and Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) now available in the Japanese market

Data exclusions for automated bidding now in open beta

Automated extensions update: URL tracking now enabled

Asset Library now globally available

Doctors and clinic ads are now available in closed beta

