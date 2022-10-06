Microsoft Advertising Gains Performance Max Import, Data Exclusion, Automated Extensions & More

Microsoft Advertising has announced a boatload of new features in its October 2022 release schedule. These include the ability to import your Google's performance max data, new data exclusion features, more automated extension controls, and much more.
Here is a quick list of the features but you can learn more over here.
- Google's Import solution for Performance Max is generally available
- Intent based marketing with Microsoft Audience Network
- New Video Ads in Microsoft Audience Network
- Microsoft Audience Network expanding into 66 new markets
- Smart Campaigns now available in six new markets
- Automated bidding and Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) now available in the Japanese market
- Data exclusions for automated bidding now in open beta
- Automated extensions update: URL tracking now enabled
- Asset Library now globally available
- Doctors and clinic ads are now available in closed beta
