Multisearch Not Being Tracked In Google Search Console

Oct 6, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search Console is not currently tracking clicks or impressions for traffic sent through the new Google multisearch feature. Glenn Gabe confirmed this the other day by running some tests on a few of his client sites (note, you can check out his detailed blog post on this over here).

As a reminder, Multisearch lets searchers search by image and then refine that image search with a text query on top of it. Multisearch is now rolling out more widely so SEOs and marketers want to be able to see if it performs.

Well, they will have to wait to see, because right now, Search Console really does not report on it.

Glenn Gabe wrote on Twitter "I tested surfacing pages from 3 different clients using multisearch. I used specific queries & documented the landing pages. As I thought, nothing shows up in GSC under Web Search or Image Search."

He did these tests after Jamie Indigo asked if it is tracked or not:

Here is what Google Analytics looks like:

But nothing shows up in Search Console:

So Glenn mocked up a filter that he would love for Google to add to the Search Console performance report filters for Multisearch:

click for full size

John said maybe you can see something in your raw log files:

Who knows if or when it will happen? Personally, I would not hold your breath.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Review Guidelines Updated To Disallow Discouraging Negative Or Selectively Solicit Positive Reviews
 
blog comments powered by Disqus