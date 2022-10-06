Multisearch Not Being Tracked In Google Search Console

Google Search Console is not currently tracking clicks or impressions for traffic sent through the new Google multisearch feature. Glenn Gabe confirmed this the other day by running some tests on a few of his client sites (note, you can check out his detailed blog post on this over here).

As a reminder, Multisearch lets searchers search by image and then refine that image search with a text query on top of it. Multisearch is now rolling out more widely so SEOs and marketers want to be able to see if it performs.

Well, they will have to wait to see, because right now, Search Console really does not report on it.

Glenn Gabe wrote on Twitter "I tested surfacing pages from 3 different clients using multisearch. I used specific queries & documented the landing pages. As I thought, nothing shows up in GSC under Web Search or Image Search."

He did these tests after Jamie Indigo asked if it is tracked or not:

No dumb questions: how do multisearch queries appear in @googlesearchc ? — Jamie Indigo👾 100% Human Tech SEO (@Jammer_Volts) October 3, 2022

Here is what Google Analytics looks like:

Just tested with an e-commerce client. In GA, I showed up as Source: Direct, Medium (none). I'll see what GSC shows tomorrow (if anything). :) pic.twitter.com/YxkIWL6axc — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 3, 2022

But nothing shows up in Search Console:

OK, I wanted more data to come in via GSC before tweeting the multisearch results. I tested surfacing pages from 3 different clients using multisearch. I used specific queries & documented the landing pages. As I thought, nothing shows up in GSC under Web Search or Image Search. pic.twitter.com/9FP6yQW8SV — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 4, 2022

So Glenn mocked up a filter that he would love for Google to add to the Search Console performance report filters for Multisearch:

John said maybe you can see something in your raw log files:

I'm seeing this based on one of the tests I just ran (via my logs). Eager to see if GSC reports any of those tests tomorrow. :)



"android-app://com.google.android.googlequicksearchbox/" — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 3, 2022

Who knows if or when it will happen? Personally, I would not hold your breath.

Forum discussion at Twitter.