Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2021

Google seems to have hinted that it is going after a new linking scheme - interlinked sites. Google is testing a local pack with five results, not three results. Google launched a set of sustainability initiatives in Search including Google Maps, Google Flights and Travel and much more. Google is testing featured snippets that are super wide. Google is also testing search refinement bubbles in the auto complete search suggestions.
- Google Hints It Will Penalize Interlinked Link Schemes?
Google's John Mueller posted a cryptic tweets this morning with a dark photo with the date, October 6, 2021 imprinted on an object. John's tweet says "A system of sites interlinked." To me, this says Google has claimed interlinked sites as a link strategy as dead as of October 6th - but John did not say much more.
- Sustainability With Google Initiative: Eco-Friendly Map Routes, Flights With Carbon Emissions & More
This morning, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, announced a slew of initiatives that Google is taking to make their efforts more sustainable and eco-friendly. This includes new features in Google Flight Search, Google Maps and also across Nest, their offices, server farms and more.
- Google Tests Five Results In The Local Pack - A 5 Pack
Google is possibly testing the local pack in a five pack form, with five local results. The local results box is known as the three pack because it has shown 3 results since 2015 but we've seen Google recently test this five pack, also a two pack and a ten pack - all recently.
- Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete
Google is testing placing those search refinement bubbles directly in the Google suggest autocomplete. Shalom Goodman spotted this and posted a screenshot on Twitter showing this in action.
- Google Search Featured Snippets Full Width Design
Google Search is testing an updated design interface for featured snippets. You can see that the featured snippet goes across the full width of the layout, when it normally cuts off at the end of the search box.
- Lush Game Room At Google Dublin
Did you know Google has this, as the fancy people call it, "lush" game room at the Google Dublin office. You can see the fancy chandeliers, customized branded pool table, the fancy carpet, and shades
