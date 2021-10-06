Google Hints It Will Penalize Interlinked Link Schemes?

Google's John Mueller posted a cryptic tweets this morning with a dark photo with the date, October 6, 2021 imprinted on an object. John's tweet says "A system of sites interlinked." To me, this says Google has claimed interlinked sites as a link strategy as dead as of October 6th - but John did not say much more.

Here is the post on Twitter:

A system of sites interlinked. pic.twitter.com/WgCf8diAL3 — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

He did add after a reply that asked "Wow. Backlinks are losing worth?" John responded "Things were simpler then."

Things were simpler then. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

I asked John for more details but I am still waiting to hear:

would you like to add any additional details before I take this out of context? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 6, 2021

I mean, he did go even more cryptic:

Many is the night I dream of cheese. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

Heh.

Anything real should be a mess. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

What do you think this tweet means?

I think it is about Google figuring out a way to target link schemes that involve a lot of interlinked types of sites. Although, I would have thought that would have been solved in 2012, not 2021.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: So John liked the tweet, can that be a hint that this hint is true? :P

Update 2: Edu Pereda from Google also dropped some cryptic messages:

Sometimes to love someone, you got to be a stranger. — Edu Pereda (@epere4) October 6, 2021

Update 3: More from John on this:

We're all just looking out for something real. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

Not even close to baseline, sorry. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021

Update 4: This image is from BLADE RUNNER 2049 (2017):

Update 5: Just a movie?