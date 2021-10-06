Google Hints It Will Penalize Interlinked Link Schemes?

Google's John Mueller posted a cryptic tweets this morning with a dark photo with the date, October 6, 2021 imprinted on an object. John's tweet says "A system of sites interlinked." To me, this says Google has claimed interlinked sites as a link strategy as dead as of October 6th - but John did not say much more.
Here is the post on Twitter:
A system of sites interlinked. pic.twitter.com/WgCf8diAL3— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
He did add after a reply that asked "Wow. Backlinks are losing worth?" John responded "Things were simpler then."
Things were simpler then.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
I asked John for more details but I am still waiting to hear:
would you like to add any additional details before I take this out of context?— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 6, 2021
I mean, he did go even more cryptic:
Many is the night I dream of cheese.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
Heh.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
Anything real should be a mess.
What do you think this tweet means?
I think it is about Google figuring out a way to target link schemes that involve a lot of interlinked types of sites. Although, I would have thought that would have been solved in 2012, not 2021.
Update: So John liked the tweet, can that be a hint that this hint is true? :P
Update 2: Edu Pereda from Google also dropped some cryptic messages:
Sometimes to love someone, you got to be a stranger.— Edu Pereda (@epere4) October 6, 2021
Update 3: More from John on this:
We're all just looking out for something real.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
Not even close to baseline, sorry.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
Update 4: This image is from BLADE RUNNER 2049 (2017):
Update 5: Just a movie?
It's from a movie.— 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) October 6, 2021
The reactions do make me curious if we need to do anything more though.