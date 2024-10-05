Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is testing a Bing button in the search results. Google Ads send message on WhatsApp tests colors. Google is testing Local Service Ads without attorney photos. Google Search tests from the web carousel cards. Google is testing videos in the image carousel in knowledge panels. You can watch the SEO video recap as well. Again, I am offline today, this was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Overview Ads, New Link Format, AI Organized Search Results & More
    Google announced a bunch of new AI Search features including search ads finally rolling out to AI Overviews, the new link format rolling out, AI-organized search results, new AI shopping features, Google Lens and more.
  • Google Ranking Volatility Record, Forbes Advisor Slapped, Bing Generative Search Experience & More
    We had more of the same Google ranking volatility but this time, we broke a record of the longest period of heated search ranking volatility ever. Google may have slapped Forbes Advisor with some sort of penalty. Bing generative search experience is now rolling out. I posted the big...
  • Bing Testing Bing Button
    Microsoft is testing placing a Bing button on the Bing Search home page. This is both under the search box and then as you start to type, it is in the bottom of the expanded autocomplete drop-down box.
  • Google Ads Send Message On WhatsApp Tests
    Google Ads is testing variations of its Click-To WhatsApp Messages feature. This feature is only available in select regions, but it allows you to enable searchers to click on a "send message on WhatsApp" button. Google is testing various styles of that button.
  • Google Tests Local Services Ads Without Attorney Photos
    Google is reportedly testing showing Local Service Ads (LSAs) without a photo of an attorney or attornies. Instead, Google can show a photo from its business profile or law firm and not of its attorneys.
  • Google Search From The Web Carousel Cards
    Google is testing another variation of "from the web" sections in its search results. This one is more for local queries, where Google shows a carousel of cards snippets titled "From the web." They can come up for [near me] types of queries but I am not able to replicate this.
  • Google Tests Videos In Knowledge Panel Image Carousels
    Google seems to be testing showing videos, videos from YouTube, in the image carousels within the knowledge panels. Generally, Google will only show images in this carousel but now Google is showing playable videos from YouTube.
  • Doogler On Google NYC Desk
    Many of you like photos of dogs, so here is another one. A Doogler, Google dog, in the Google New York City office, sitting on a desk, all dressed up for work.
  • Programming Note: Rosh Hashanah 5785 - Happy & Healthy Jewish New Year
    This is a programming note that Thursday and Wednesday are Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Thursday and Wednesday, October 3rd and October 4th.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

