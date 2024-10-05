Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing is testing a Bing button in the search results. Google Ads send message on WhatsApp tests colors. Google is testing Local Service Ads without attorney photos. Google Search tests from the web carousel cards. Google is testing videos in the image carousel in knowledge panels. You can watch the SEO video recap as well. Again, I am offline today, this was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Misconfigured deep links recommendation, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Doodle, Google Doodles

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.