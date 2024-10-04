Google Search From The Web Carousel Cards

Google is testing another variation of "from the web" sections in its search results. This one is more for local queries, where Google shows a carousel of cards snippets titled "From the web." They can come up for [near me] types of queries but I am not able to replicate this.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about it on X - he shared a number of examples, here is one:

Google From The Web

Here are tons of others:

Again, I cannot replicate this but we saw similar features titles from the web including reviews from the web, latest from the web, from the web featured snippets and results from the web. This seems the most similar to results from the web but without the local flare.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

