Google is reportedly testing showing Local Service Ads (LSAs) without a photo of an attorney or attornies. Instead, Google can show a photo from its business profile or law firm and not of its attorneys.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman, who follows LSAs closer than anyone else I know. He wrote on X, "Google testing non attorney headshot photos as the main photo on Local Services Ads profiles? They mentioned this last month but we were unsure of the meaning, but are now starting to see these roll out or be tested. Not sure how that photo is better than a headshot? but what do I know?"

I am able to replicate it, so here is a screenshot:

As a reminder, back in March, Google asked LSA advertisers to upload photos and then said those photos can improve ad rank.

Forum discussion at X.