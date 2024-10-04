Microsoft is testing placing a Bing button on the Bing Search home page. This is both under the search box and then as you start to type, it is in the bottom of the expanded autocomplete drop-down box.

This was spotted by Punit who shared a couple of screenshots with me on Mastodon:

I tried to replicate this but was unsuccessful.

I am not sure what to think about this.

