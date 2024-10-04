Google Tests Videos In Knowledge Panel Image Carousels

Oct 4, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Youtube Play Button Google Colors

Google seems to be testing showing videos, videos from YouTube, in the image carousels within the knowledge panels. Generally, Google will only show images in this carousel but now Google is showing playable videos from YouTube.

I tried to replicate this, but I cannot - this was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted videos and screenshots of this on X. Here is a GIF from one of his videos:

Videos Google Knowledge Panel Image Carousel

Here is a static image:

Videos Google Knowledge Panel Image Carousel

Gagan wrote, "Google is now testing showing YouTube videos in Knowledge Panels along with images. The top scrollable carousel in Knowledge Panels these days has images only but now Google testing adding some YouTube videos there as well."

Again, I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search From The Web Carousel Cards

Oct 4, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Videos In Knowledge Panel Image Carousels

Oct 4, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2024

Oct 3, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Record-Breaking Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Into October

Oct 3, 2024 - 8:01 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising New Ad Experience, Diagnostics & Performance Snapshot

Oct 3, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Search Instead For Section

Oct 3, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Doogler On Google NYC Desk
Next Story: Google Search From The Web Carousel Cards

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.