Google seems to be testing showing videos, videos from YouTube, in the image carousels within the knowledge panels. Generally, Google will only show images in this carousel but now Google is showing playable videos from YouTube.

I tried to replicate this, but I cannot - this was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted videos and screenshots of this on X. Here is a GIF from one of his videos:

Here is a static image:

Gagan wrote, "Google is now testing showing YouTube videos in Knowledge Panels along with images. The top scrollable carousel in Knowledge Panels these days has images only but now Google testing adding some YouTube videos there as well."

Again, I cannot replicate this.

