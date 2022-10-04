Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Just a quick heads up, I am offline for Yom Kippur tonight/tomorrow, no stories will be posted on Wednesday. Today, Google confirmed a data issue with the search performance report in Search Console. There was a weird spike in data in Google Business Profiles insights. Google gave advice on what to do if content scrapers outrank you for your content. Glenn Gabe shared charts showing super wild fluctuations for a site after each Google algorithm update. Google also said that you should ignore anything written about link juice.

