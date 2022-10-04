Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Just a quick heads up, I am offline for Yom Kippur tonight/tomorrow, no stories will be posted on Wednesday. Today, Google confirmed a data issue with the search performance report in Search Console. There was a weird spike in data in Google Business Profiles insights. Google gave advice on what to do if content scrapers outrank you for your content. Glenn Gabe shared charts showing super wild fluctuations for a site after each Google algorithm update. Google also said that you should ignore anything written about link juice.
- Google Search Console Performance Report Missing Data On September 21st
Google has confirmed that some data may be missing in the Google Search Console Search Performance report on September 21, 2022. If you log in and view that report, you should see an annotation on that day, that explained more.
- Wild Google Ranking Swings With Google Algorithm Updates
With all these different Google search ranking algorithm updates over the past several weeks, it has been a very busy time for SEOs. While most sites probably don't see huge swings. Glenn Gabe documented a site that didn't just see one big ranking change but several!
- Report: Unusual Spike In Google Business Profile Insights Traffic
There are some reports that in some industries, like the auto dealership industry, there is a bug with Google Business Profile insights reporting. There shows a large and unaccounted-for spike in traffic from Google Local and Google Maps for some of these businesses in these Google reports.
- Google Advice On When Copy Sites Outrank Your Original Content
Danny Sullivan from Google provided some advice and took some feedback on a specific example of when an original piece of research from a website was being outranked by a site copying its information.
- Google: Anything That Talks About Link Juice Should Be Ignored
Google's John Mueller said it again, he said on Twitter "anything that talks about "link juice" should be ignored." Instead, he said you should "go and make awesome websites with content that's useful and inspirational to real people."
- Large Google Exercise Ball
Google really puts their logo on almost everything. Here is an exercise ball at one of the Google offices and the ball has a Google logo on it.
- Programming Note: Offline Wednesday For Yom Kippur 5783
This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Tuesday night (October 4th) through Wednesday night (October 5th) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur, nothing will be posted.
- We do still block malware. I don't know what that page is doing so it's hard to say, but you can report malware at https, John Mueller on Twitter
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - October 2022, WebmasterWorld
- Issue with BrightLocal reports, Local Search Forum
- It looks like that's the mobile alternate URL; alternate URLs are generally not indexed on their own, they're just swaped out to be shown in search results., John Mueller on Twitter
- Outdated content - best practice?, WebmasterWorld
- Yes, we should do better here. Note the "sources from across the web" part of that. One thing that helps us do better is when the web making such lists is more inclusive. That's not an excuse for us, though; as, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
