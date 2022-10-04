Daily Search Forum Recap: October 4, 2022

Just a quick heads up, I am offline for Yom Kippur tonight/tomorrow, no stories will be posted on Wednesday. Today, Google confirmed a data issue with the search performance report in Search Console. There was a weird spike in data in Google Business Profiles insights. Google gave advice on what to do if content scrapers outrank you for your content. Glenn Gabe shared charts showing super wild fluctuations for a site after each Google algorithm update. Google also said that you should ignore anything written about link juice.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Performance Report Missing Data On September 21st
    Google has confirmed that some data may be missing in the Google Search Console Search Performance report on September 21, 2022. If you log in and view that report, you should see an annotation on that day, that explained more.
  • Wild Google Ranking Swings With Google Algorithm Updates
    With all these different Google search ranking algorithm updates over the past several weeks, it has been a very busy time for SEOs. While most sites probably don't see huge swings. Glenn Gabe documented a site that didn't just see one big ranking change but several!
  • Report: Unusual Spike In Google Business Profile Insights Traffic
    There are some reports that in some industries, like the auto dealership industry, there is a bug with Google Business Profile insights reporting. There shows a large and unaccounted-for spike in traffic from Google Local and Google Maps for some of these businesses in these Google reports.
  • Google Advice On When Copy Sites Outrank Your Original Content
    Danny Sullivan from Google provided some advice and took some feedback on a specific example of when an original piece of research from a website was being outranked by a site copying its information.
  • Google: Anything That Talks About Link Juice Should Be Ignored
    Google's John Mueller said it again, he said on Twitter "anything that talks about "link juice" should be ignored." Instead, he said you should "go and make awesome websites with content that's useful and inspirational to real people."
  • Large Google Exercise Ball
    Google really puts their logo on almost everything. Here is an exercise ball at one of the Google offices and the ball has a Google logo on it.
  • Programming Note: Offline Wednesday For Yom Kippur 5783
    This is just a programming note that I will be 100% offline starting Tuesday night (October 4th) through Wednesday night (October 5th) for Yom Kippur. I am not scheduling any stories on Yom Kippur, nothing will be posted.

