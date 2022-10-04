Google: Anything That Talks About Link Juice Should Be Ignored

Google's John Mueller said it again, he said on Twitter "anything that talks about "link juice" should be ignored." Instead, he said you should "go and make awesome websites with content that's useful and inspirational to real people."

Here are those tweets:

Anything that talks about "link juice" should be ignored. Go and make awesome websites with content that's useful & inspriational to real people. — 🌽〈link href=//johnmu.com rel=canonical 〉🌽 (@JohnMu) September 29, 2022

John said something similar a couple of years ago, saying forget everything you read about link juice.

So forget the link juice, focus on the content juice - I am just kidding - no juice for you.

Forum discussion at Twitter.