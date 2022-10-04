Google Advice On When Copy Sites Outrank Your Original Content

Oct 4, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (8) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Danny Sullivan from Google provided some advice and took some feedback on a specific example of when an original piece of research from a website was being outranked by a site copying its information.

This specific example is for the query [r kelly net worth] where the original source of the information supposedly comes from celebritynetworth.com but according to Celebrity Net Worth, the site ranking above them for that query is a "content regurgitators." Celebrity Net Worth said the change happened with the September core update and they asked what can be done.

Danny Sullivan of Google replied giving a few bits of advice including (1) ask the sites taking your original research to cite and link to your content, (2) make it clear on your page that the original research is yours and yours alone, (3) ensure the details on the page show it is uniquely done, (4) and explain how you get to your original research. This is not to say that this site did anything wrong, Danny said he will pass along this information to the Google Search team.

Previously, Google has said that when scrapers outrank you, it might be due to quality issues with your site or your site was penalized. This is why you often see complaints about this after a core algorithm, which accesses site quality.

